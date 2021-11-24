The Gift of Cool #1 | La Gritona Reposado @ Paradise Wine

During the 2021 holiday season, I’m setting out to find the coolest gifts in the land (Buffalo land, that is). The idea started when I stopped into Paradise Wine, to purchase some wine. Along with the wine, I came across a bottle of La Gritona Reposado tequila. Seeing that I’ve been in a sipping tequila and mezcal mood for a while, I was excited to find something new to try out. It was the enticing green capped bottle (reminded me of sea glass) that immediately caught my attention.

After bringing the bottle to the front counter, store co-owner Paula Paradise said, “That’s been one of our best selling spirits – we’re having a hard time keeping it in stock, it’s so popular.”

She also mentioned that her liquor rep David McMurray had this to say about the tequila, after he paid a visit to the Mexican distillery:

“Melly Cardenas-Barajas is the master distiller of La Gritona Reposado Tequila. One of only a few female distillers in Mexico. She makes this outstanding tequila at her tiny distillery, Vinos y Licores Azteca, S.A. de C.V. NOM1533, in the Valle de Guadalupe, Jalisco, MX. They source only top quality and fully ripe Weber Agave from the Valle de Guadalupe that produces a very soft, fruit-forward, and easy drinking Tequila. The Agave is all hand-harvested, brought to the distillery where they are split by hand and roasted for 24 hours to break down the sugars. Then it is slowly fermented and carefully distilled before resting in American Whiskey barrels for 8 months. La Gritona Reposado is a perfect all round tequila that’s great for sipping by itself, on the rocks with a wedge of lime, or shaken into a cocktail. Tasting notes include ripe fruit, ginger, subtle caramel, and a touch of spice.

Melly is a huge force in the male-dominated tequila industry. She only employs women and uses her distillery as a stepping stone for them to advance in their careers. The ladies (Jimadora) are paid a higher wage than the other Jimadores in the area, she provides top notch health care, and helps them further their education to promote a better quality of life for the women of Mexico.”

La Gitona (“the screaming”) is not only smooth tasting, it also comes in a very handsome bottle, made with recycled Mexican Coke bottles, with raised lettering and a swing top. The swing top makes the bottle reusable – perfect as a water carafe at the dinner table. Although I purchased an initial 750ml bottle for myself, I’m thinking that it could be the perfect gift for a friend or two, who have set up impressive home bars.

375 ml $20.99

750ml $34.99

Paradise Wine | 435 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 322-5396 | Facebook | Twitter