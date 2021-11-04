Termini Calling Upon Governor Hochul To Invest In Buffalo Sports and Entertainment District

Developer Rocco Termini is turning up the heat on the stance that the new Buffalo Bills stadium should be strategically located downtown. With news that Governor Kathy Hochul is dedicating around $6 billion to $7 billion to the refurbishment of Penn Station in NYC, Termini feels that it’s the perfect time to ask for $2.5 billion – $2 billion for a new stadium at Perry Street and $500 million for upgrades to the KeyBank Center arena. Ultimately, the combined investment into the two sports facilities would create a sports and entertainment district that would be built upon enhanced public transportation measures such as train and Metro Rail.

Last week, a number of pro-urban stadium support initiatives were rolled out, including an electronic billboard and a lawn sign campaign. Now, Termini is upping the stakes for Buffalo, as well as for the Pegulas.

“The Pegulas wouldn’t be paying anything extra for the downtown stadium,” said Termini. “The State would pay any added expenses. This would be a win-win package deal for the Pegulas, that would provide funding for the stadium and the arena, while investing into a district where they have other holdings. I believe that this would be attractive to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz as well, as long as we can secure $2.5 billion from the State. This would help to transform downtown Buffalo in ways that we can’t even imagine. We need to vet all of the options and not make any foolish decisions, especially when there could be State money on the table for a significant investment in Buffalo.”

Call to action:

Order a lawn sign

www.change.org/BillsInBuffalo

Bills in Buffalo Facebook Group

Also read:

Ryan Miller’s viewpoint and analysis of a downtown Bills stadium

Imagining the South Park site

Common Council champions building new Buffalo Bills stadium Downtown

Renderings: BMS Design Studio