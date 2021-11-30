Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup, December 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.
This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – we invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing, soundcheck@buffalorising.com. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.
Theatre
Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
December 3 -23 – A Christmas Carol
Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra – See listings for performance location
December 5 – Vivaldi for the Holidays
Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
December 3-19 – Miracle on South Division Street
MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
November 10 – December 12 – All is Calm
December 18 – All Wrapped Up: A MusicalFare Holiday Cabaret
Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
December 5 – Mike Randall’s Charles Dickens Presents “A Christmas Carol”
O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800
December 3-19 – The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus
December 11 – Brunch with Santa
December 15 – Diva by Diva: A Very Diva Christmas
Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069
November 4 -December 5 – Hand to God
Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
December 18 – Once Upon a Holiday at Buffalo Riverworks | 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203
Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
December 16-18 – Nardin Academy presents: Freaky Friday
Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
November 30-December 5 – Pretty Woman
December 10 – Cinderella
December 11 – The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program
December 14 – January 2 – Hamilton
Starry Night Theatre Inc.- Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 | 716-743-1614
December 9-19 – All Through the Night
The Subversive Theatre Collective – 255 Great Arrow Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-462-5549
December 3-19 – Miracle in Levittown
UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
December 4 – The Nutcracker
Ujima Theatre Company – 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213 | 716-281-0092
December 3-19 – Smart People
Arts
Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
October 16-January 16, 2022 – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art
Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
November 19-December 31 – Philip Kuznicki
November 19-December 31 – Erin Long
November 19-December 31 – Jonathan Stafford
Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now-December 31 – Andie Jairam – Unite Together For Change
Now-February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World
Now-May 1, 2022 – Founders: The Early History of Langston Hughes Center for Visual and Performing Arts
Now-May 1, 2022 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music
Now – May 1, 2022 – The Art of Seeing: People Places Things and Beyond
CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717
Now-December 3 – Young Photographer’s Exhibition
Now-December 3 – Ascension of Black Stillness
December 3-31 – Swallow Art
K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Currently on exhibit –Ga’nigöi:yoh: G. Peter Jemison
PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075
Now-January 29, 2022 – Reflections: An Exhibition of Select Recent Prints by Kathleen Sherin
UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
Now–March 12, 2022 – F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College
Now-May 21, 2022 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection
Now-May 27, 2022 – The City Talks to Itself
Culture
Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
December 1 – Louise Blanchard Bethune, FAIA: Architect and Feminist with Kelly Hayes McAlonie
December 8 – Owing to the Most Criminal Negligence: The Fall of Fort Niagara
December 15 – The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor at the Buffalo History Museum
Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
December 1 – Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities – SOLD OUT
December 10 – Science After Hours: Art Party
December 15 – Wee Explorer Storytime, SciNight Workshop: Galaxy Art, Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!
December 16 – Art of Science
December 18 – Anthropodapalooza SOLD OUT
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005
December 3-5 – Carmen
December 10 – Winter Choral Spectacular
December 15 – SJCI Winter Departmental Concert
If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.
Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsor:
Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York