Soundcheck | WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup, December 2021

SOUNDCHECK | Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events.

This article is part of Local Matter’s SOUNDCHECK series – we invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing, soundcheck@buffalorising.com. For more music related content, follow @soundcheckny.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

December 3 -23 – A Christmas Carol

Ars Nova Musicians Chamber Orchestra – See listings for performance location

December 5 – Vivaldi for the Holidays

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776

December 3-19 – Miracle on South Division Street

MusicalFare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

November 10 – December 12 – All is Calm

December 18 – All Wrapped Up: A MusicalFare Holiday Cabaret

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

December 5 – Mike Randall’s Charles Dickens Presents “A Christmas Carol”

O’Connell & Company – See listings for performance location | 716-848-0800

December 3-19 – The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus

December 11 – Brunch with Santa

December 15 – Diva by Diva: A Very Diva Christmas

Road Less Traveled – 456 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-629-3069

November 4 -December 5 – Hand to God

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480

December 18 – Once Upon a Holiday at Buffalo Riverworks | 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

December 16-18 – Nardin Academy presents: Freaky Friday

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

November 30-December 5 – Pretty Woman

December 10 – Cinderella

December 11 – The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program

December 14 – January 2 – Hamilton

Starry Night Theatre Inc.- Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 | 716-743-1614

December 9-19 – All Through the Night

The Subversive Theatre Collective – 255 Great Arrow Ave, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-462-5549

December 3-19 – Miracle in Levittown

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

December 4 – The Nutcracker

Ujima Theatre Company – 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14213 | 716-281-0092

December 3-19 – Smart People

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700

October 16-January 16, 2022 – Difference Machines: Technology and Identity in Contemporary Art

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

November 19-December 31 – Philip Kuznicki

November 19-December 31 – Erin Long

November 19-December 31 – Jonathan Stafford

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now-December 31 – Andie Jairam – Unite Together For Change

Now-February 27, 2022 – Bill Stewart & A Shaman’s World

Now-May 1, 2022 – Founders: The Early History of Langston Hughes Center for Visual and Performing Arts

Now-May 1, 2022 – James G. Pappas: Relative to Music

Now – May 1, 2022 – The Art of Seeing: People Places Things and Beyond

CEPA Gallery – 617 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-856-2717

Now-December 3 – Young Photographer’s Exhibition

Now-December 3 – Ascension of Black Stillness

December 3-31 – Swallow Art

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Currently on exhibit –Ga’nigöi:yoh: G. Peter Jemison

PAUSA Art House – 17 Wadsworth St., Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-697-9075

Now-January 29, 2022 – Reflections: An Exhibition of Select Recent Prints by Kathleen Sherin

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

Now–March 12, 2022 – F: Reconstituting Tolstoy College

Now-May 21, 2022 – Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection

Now-May 27, 2022 – The City Talks to Itself

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

December 1 – Louise Blanchard Bethune, FAIA: Architect and Feminist with Kelly Hayes McAlonie

December 8 – Owing to the Most Criminal Negligence: The Fall of Fort Niagara

December 15 – The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor at the Buffalo History Museum

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

December 1 – Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Cabinet of Curiosities – SOLD OUT

December 10 – Science After Hours: Art Party

December 15 – Wee Explorer Storytime, SciNight Workshop: Galaxy Art, Behind-the-Scenes Collection Tour: Geology Rocks!

December 16 – Art of Science

December 18 – Anthropodapalooza SOLD OUT

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005

December 3-5 – Carmen

December 10 – Winter Choral Spectacular

December 15 – SJCI Winter Departmental Concert

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at soundcheck@buffalorising.com for more details.

Special thanks to our SOUNDCHECK Series Sponsor:

Evans Bank: A Better Way. Full-Service Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management in Western New York