Rural Sourcing Selects Buffalo for Software Development Center

Atlanta-based Rural Sourcing, Inc. – a leader in onshore digital engineering – will establish a software development center downtown, creating 150 new jobs within three years. The jobs will be filled by local applicants, with a recruitment effort in the city’s refugee community, and pay an average salary of $80,000. Rural Sourcing will initially locate at a to-be-determined co-working space, with plans to continue searching for 15,000 square feet of permanent office space.

“We welcome Rural Sourcing to Buffalo’s growing innovation economy,” said Governor Hochul. “The company is creating high-quality jobs and new technology corridors across the country and we are proud that it has added Buffalo as its newest location to provide technology solutions and resources. In the midst of the company’s major growth cycle, Buffalo offers an impressive IT ecosystem, workforce and higher education advantages, as well as low operating costs and high quality of life benefits.”

Monty Hamilton, CEO of Rural Sourcing said, “Buffalo is a great city with a rich history. It is important for us to locate areas with a high quality of life where we can recruit top talent in the region. The focus and investment in STEM education at the middle and high school levels, as well as the state’s overall investment in software development talent, make it a great location for us. The demand for our ‘Scrum-as-a-Service’ delivery model continues to grow among our Fortune 500 clients as well as for fast moving digital platform companies. Our plans are to create and fill 150 software engineering jobs in Buffalo to help meet this strong market need.”

Since being founded 13 years ago, Rural Sourcing has remained steadfast to its mission to bring technology jobs to parts of the country where there otherwise would not be opportunities. This model has proved successful by providing a low-risk, high-collaboration solution for clients, while delivering the quality and responsiveness that are needed in today’s fast paced digital world.

Empire State Development (ESD) will provide RSI up to $3.4 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for creating 150 jobs.

Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “Rural Sourcing’s selection of the City of Buffalo for its newest software development center is further evidence of Buffalo’s growing tech economy. The company’s plans to put down roots here in Buffalo and hire 150 local residents, with outreach to our immigrant and refugee communities for these extremely well-paying jobs, is fantastic news. I’m pleased Rural Sourcing’s temporary center will be located in downtown Buffalo and am hopeful the company will find a permanent home in our downtown. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development, and Invest Buffalo Niagara for their roles in bringing Rural Sourcing to Buffalo.”

Rural Sourcing (RSI), backed by Bain Capital Double Impact, is the leading provider of onshore outsourced digital engineering to build, deploy and support digital applications, products and experiences. RSI’s unique onshore delivery model is 100 percent U.S.-based, accessing untapped and underleveraged technology talent in Middle America cities. By providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing, RSI eliminates the obstacles of time zones, distance, language, and geopolitical risks. The company provides world-class solutions for technology-centric and Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including Life & Health Sciences, High-Tech, Logistics and Transportation, and Financial Services.

Apply in Buffalo here.