ReTree the District heads to Masten District

It’s officially tree planting season and the volunteers at The Tool Library are gearing up for their last big event this year. They’ll be headed to Dewey Park in Buffalo’s Masten District for a 100 tree planting on Saturday, November 13th starting at 9am. As with many parks and greenspaces across the city, Dewey Park has lost a significant portion of its tree canopy to disease and pests like the Emerald Ash Borer.

This planting will add 50 new ornamental trees and 50 new shade trees to the park and surrounding areas.

Species include:

Valley Forge American Elm

Swamp White Oak

Bloodgood London Plane

Northern Catalpa

Tulip Tree

Autumn Blaze Maple

Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry

White Flower Redbud

Crabapple, white flower

For those interested in lending a hand or a shovel, head on over to The Tool Library’s website to RSVP: http://www.thetoollibrary.org/service/

“Tree planting for us has become a way to meet our neighbors, to work together towards common solutions, and to collectively improve the spaces we share” said Darren Cotton, Tool Library volunteer and board member.

This 100 tree planting was made possible through a generous donation of a local tech startup founder turned lorax.

The Tool Library will also be hosting a series of service events and workshops in the spring focused on tree stewardship. Maintenance, especially in the first two years of a tree’s life, is critical to increasing survivorship rates of volunteer plantings. Events will train volunteers on basic pruning, as well as attaching and filling the all important slow release watering bags.

Started in 2014, ReTree the District is an offshoot of Re-Tree WNY led by The Tool Library and has focused primarily on Buffalo’s University and Masten Districts. To date, more than 1,400 trees have been planted by over 2,000 volunteers, which, according to the City of Buffalo’s Open Data Portal, accounts for roughly 13% of University District’s total tree canopy.

The benefits of planting all those trees – aside from all the positive economic, social, and environmental outcomes? The Tool Library now has a comprehensive inventory of hundreds of tree planting tools accessible to individuals and organizations across WNY. So remember, borrow, don’t buy tools for your next tree planting!

Memberships to the nonprofit Tool Library are available for as little as $20/year. Sign up for a membership and start borrowing today.