On Saturday, December 4, the Queen City Market will return to the Porter Hall location of Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum at 453 Porter Avenue. The market (est. 2011), dedicated to local independent vendors and artisans, has been a huge success over the years, for a number of reasons. Not only does this spirited outlet provide a reputable place for artisans to sell their wares, it’s also a hotspot destination for anyone looking to thoughtful, handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, as well as vintage finds.

The 2021 holiday showcase will feature 50+ local vendors selling goods such as jewelry from Blue Rochelle, ceramics by Oddball Ceramics, multi-wick scented candles from Pour & Penchant, vintage treasures from Wise Apple Vintage, illustrations & ornaments by Devil Chicken Design, knits from West Side Stitchery, artisanal jams and jellies by Honey Sweet Jam LLC, and hand sculpted creatures from mealy monster land.

A day that promotes our city and the people in it.

In recent years, these holidays markets have become a tradition in WNY. This particular market has helped to open doors for artisans who depend on the holiday season to reach their customers via direct avenues. It’s a win-win for everyone – the makers and the attendees, who come together in a glorious setting to enjoy the true nature of gift giving and cultural creativity.

Queen City Market 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021

11am – 5pm

Porter Hall location of Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum at 453 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201

Free & Open to the Public

Accepting non-perishable food items &/or personal hygiene products as donations for FeedMore WNY

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Lloyd Taco Truck, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse Truck, Community Beer Works, Barrel + Brine, and from a few other local vendors

Live music from 12pm-3pm from Duo Purla

Website