Pink Friday: Shop Small First

Pink Friday is upon us. What’s Pink Friday? Well, you’ve heard of Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, where the masses head out to shop for deals on gifts for the holidays. Originally, Black Friday was branded as the day when businesses went from the red (in debt) to the black (flush). It was considered a great way to boost businesses. But eventually Black Friday became synonymous with gluttonous shopping behavior at the big box stores. That’s why we now have Pink Friday.

“This November the boutiques in Western New York have joined forces to cross promote shopping locally,” said Kilby Bronstein, co-owner of Half & Half boutique at 1088 Elmwood Avenue. “Today (November 19) we are all participating in Pink Friday which is a national movement to shop small first, before Black Friday and Small Business Saturday (SBS). In recent years SBS has shifted away from supporting local business owners to focus more on local pop-ups and craft fairs. Everyone deserves support, so it is amazing that small craft shopping experiences are getting recognition too!

“Pink Friday promotes community over competition, as local shop owners work together to cross-promote shopping locally. This year we have over 25 shops participating, hosting different sales, promoting giveaways, and working together.

“This type of camaraderie is not something that you normally see. Lexi from Blush Boutique started this in Buffalo last year, although it is a national movement. It’s a reminder that small businesses are the backbone of the community. We support charity functions and community affairs. We also host pop-ups at Half & Half every Saturday, so often times when you support small businesses you are also supporting local makers, entrepreneurs, etc.”

#ShopSmallFirst