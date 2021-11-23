Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

On the Market: 654 William Street

The former Aaron Goldberg Furniture Store property at 654 William Street is on the market for $179,000.  The ornate, three story building is located at the northwest corner of William and Sherman Street just east of Fillmore and north of the Larkin District.

Giambra Realty Group has the listing and notes the property has structural issues:

REDEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY. Historic tax credits may apply. Stunning, architecturally significant brick building once home of Aaron Goldberg INC Furniture House, located less than 2 miles to downtown Buffalo, in a neighborhood ready for new use. This 19,170 square foot building spans across three floors with the first floor operating as a retail convenience store and could be delivered vacant at closing. Second and third floors are open spaces that can be converted to apartments and/or office space. The back of the building features an elevator and shaft that is currently not in operation. The building currently has electric and a heat source for the first floor, and features a full basement.

There has been a partial roof collapse and some structural work needed but has a solid exterior foundation walls! 650 William Street (26 x 104) is a vacant lot adjacent to the property owned by the City of Buffalo that could be purchased to add off street parking. Property taxes are $2,000.21 (annual), user/garbage fee is $222.93 (annual), and sewer tax is $85.54 (annual). Buyers and buyers agents must sign hold harmless agreement prior to walking through the property.

