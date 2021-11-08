Nickel City Wax and Wane: A Retail and Community Arts Studio

Wax and Wane – Amherst Street’s newest retail addition, owned and operated by Jennifer Barton and Rick Maloney – is a maker consignment shop that currently features over 20 regional artisans, from as far away as Rochester. Artisans include Baby Bird, Jillian Burton, Nickel City Alchemy, Pour & Penchant, Sweet Merlo, and The Charcoal Annex.

Throughout the holiday season, Wax and Wane is hosting a series of Saturday pop-up markets (11am-4pm) showcasing different “pop-up” artists and artisans each week.

Barton and Maloney, who consider Wax and Wane a “retail and community arts studio,” are excited to present enhanced offerings that go well beyond the typical shopping experience. Aside from selling handcrafted items such as candles, prints, greeting cards, jewelry, ceramic pieces, fine arts, etc. the duo is partnering with other creatives in the community to offer a variety of classes and workshops, including pop up yoga and watercolor sessions. Anyone looking to host music, talks, workshops, and/or visual arts pop-ups at Wax and Wane can send an email to jennifer.barton@nickelcitywaxandwane.com. Creativity is key, as well as anything that benefits the community per fitness, arts, mindfulness, etc. Artist collaborations are welcome.

“We will have local artists coming in and teaching the mediums they’re passionate about,” said Barton. “We have a macrame class on December 13th, yoga classes, and others in the works. We want the community to teach the community! We are trying to make the cost to use the space as affordable as possible, so teaching artists can make the most money they can while using our space. I know first hands how expensive it can be to rent a space for a series or one off classes… so for the time being (if and when I can afford it), it’s going to be affordable to teach here.”

Monthly creative classes and workshops kick off in December.

Barton (The Charcoal Annex – a small print on demand shop) also specializes in working with persons with developmental/intellectual and physical disabilities. She supports them, by encouraging them to create their own art (groups and one-on-one sessions).

Maloney is a candlemaker who started Pour & Penchant while living in Chicago. He recently moved to Buffalo to be with his partner, and to embark upon the ‘team-approach artisan project.’

Together, they want to be as inclusive as possible.

“I’m looking to have drop in days a couple times a month where people pay a very small fee to come in for an hour or two and just use whatever art materials I have laid out,” said Barton. I’m working to supplement funding for supplies, to keep the cost super low and hopefully even establish a “pay what you can” scenario.

Wax and Wane’s initial Saturday pop-up event (held this past weekend) was a huge success. The encouraging turnout was not only due to the assortment of artisans featured, it was also due to Barton and Maloney’s passion for their project – a project that will continue to evolve, as the equally passionate participants rally behind the all-inclusive concept.

Nickel City Wax and Wane | 464 Amherst Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | Facebook | Instagram

Hours are Tues-Fri 2pm-8pm and Saturdays from 11am-6pm