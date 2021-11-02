Nadia Bolz-Weber – Unconventional “Pastrix” to Speak in Buffalo

Author: Joanne Sundell

Nadia Bolz-Weber, acclaimed avant-garde Lutheran pastor, will start a dialog on November 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 371 Delaware Avenue.

For those unfamiliar, Bolz-Weber neither appears as, nor communicates in, a conventional “clerical” manner. This provocative clergywoman, arms scrolled with tattoo ink, engages listeners by providing Christianity’s best message.

Western New Yorkers will have a unique opportunity to hear Nadia Bolz-Weber, who speaks to populations that need to know that there is something they can do to influence outcomes in this era of seemingly perpetual crises.

The talk is part of Trinity’s “Fresh Voices” series and will take place on November 13th in its sanctuary –a sublime environment on Delaware Avenue just across from the historic Buffalo Club. Alone, it is a destination for scholars and admirers of Tiffany and LaFarge stained-glass windows (and there are more than a dozen of them in this Queen City gem).

Trinity is welcoming a wider audience for this unique experience by streaming through YouTube live. Tickets for the live stream are also just $25 each. And this isn’t a staid event for YouTube viewers–the audience is encouraged to ask questions during the discussion portion of the evening.

Advance tickets are required and are available via EventBrite or at www.trinitybuffalo.org.

In-person tickets can be converted to online if circumstances require.