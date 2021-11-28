Mister Sizzle’s to host Winter Market at Horsefeathers Building

Since its inception, the Horsefeathers Building has been the perfect home for winter markets. Over the years, numerous food-oriented entrepreneurs, start-ups, and pop-ups have sold at the winter market. Not only has business been brisk for marketeers, the market has also been a great opportunity for the community to discover countless locally made products, all under one roof. Not to mention the anchor restaurant that has always played a part in the ongoing success of the seasonal market.

In 2021, Mister Sizzle’s will be hosting the Winter Market, which will, per usual, be home to an array of delicious goodies.

“We are hosting a $0 vendor fee holiday market to help promote local business in our area. The market runs every Saturday and Sunday in December (until Christmas) from 11am-5pm. Each day between 12-15 local vendors will set up shop inside the Horsefeathers building at 346 Connecticut Street to sell their local products. Mister Sizzle’s is hosting this event in hopes that this holiday season Buffalonians will shop local. Be local, Buy Local… our motto is ‘Buffalo, Since Always.'” – Mister Sizzle’s

Mister Sizzle’s’ Winter Market

Every weekend in December

The Horsefeathers Building | 346 Connecticut Street Buffalo

