Jemal Seeks to Take Control of Seneca One Ramp

Five years after buying the Seneca One complex, Douglas Development is seeking to take possession of the City-owned parking ramp underneath it.  Douglas Development purchased the downtown complex in 2016 and filed a Notice Of Exercise Of Right Of Reacquisition in May 2020 Clerk’s Office on May 18, 2020 in Liber 11360 of Deeds at page 4516 pursuant to which Jemal duly acquired fee title to the ramp, subject to the City’s rights to possess and operate the ramp for 24 months.

The Common Council will consider a proposal on November 30 that would terminate the City’s possessory rights to the ramp early, and transfer the ramp to Jemal’s Senca LLC.  Douglas Development has agreed to take on the obligations relating to ownership, possession and operation of the ramp, while releasing the City from all liability and obligations.

Douglas Development would also unconditionally release the City and Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps from any claims of any nature whatsoever arising from any alleged and or actual “deferred maintenance”.

