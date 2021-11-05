Infilling: 2589-2607 Bailey Avenue

A gap between two one-story retail buildings on Bailey Avenue would be filled under plans to be reviewed by the Planning Board on Monday. DEAN Architects designed the 6,130 square foot, one story addition to the existing buildings at 2589 and 2607 Bailey.
The 52′ x 122′ building will be for retail use. The $200,000 project also includes façade work to tie the three buildings together.
