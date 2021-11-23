Inaugural Holiday Makers Market @ The Buffalo History Museum

The 2021 holiday season at The Buffalo History Museum is going to be unlike any other previous year. That’s because the Museum has got a lot of surprises in store. Not only did it recently unveil the stunning Portico Gallery, it also announced that there would be an inaugural Makers Market held on Friday, November 26 from 3 pm to 8 pm, and Saturday, November 27 from 10 am to 4 pm. This new market pop-up concept will take full advantage of the spacious offerings at the venue, by utilizing all three floors of the museum.

“This event aligns perfectly with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” said History Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown. “Our guests can shop and support local while finding the perfect gifts for the holiday season in an enjoyable, relaxing setting.”

The two-day event will feature local artists, authors, and crafters, including:

YMS Art Glass

Knit One and Done

Buffalo Stamper

Rosanne Higgins

M&M Pickles Inc.

mmDesign716

KatyDidArt

WL Scheider Photography

Nox Corvum

Mad Peach Glassworks MadissaDesigns

Karen Zed

David Coleman

Enjoy The Journey Arts

Aaron Measer

Doris Michol Sippel

Rick Falkowski Marie Prince

Miggie Wong

Kissed By The Sun Spices

Ellen Mika Zelasko

Doreen Boyer DeBoth

Mary Quinn Stanbro

Michele Graves

Buffalo Brewing Co.

Red Riding Herbals

Kreations with Heart

Dragonfly Jams & Jellies

AlienArt716

Mike Billoni

Stephanie Parwulski

Coffeenaut Roasting

and more!

Admission is free for both the Holiday Makers Market and the Museum. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. Gift wrapping will be available.

Makers Market

November 26 | 3 P.M. – 8 P.M.

November 27 | 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

A special bonus on Friday, November 26 is Train Day, where visitors to the Museum will get a chance to experience an operational model railroad, conducted by The Rail Barons model railroad club. The Train Gallery’s nostalgic display will be accompanied by banjo music and classic railroad songs, from 11 am to 2 pm. This is a perfect opportunity to shop for the holidays with the entire family, while experiencing some high quality entertainment at the same time.

Admission is pay what you wish. Masks are required inside the museum, regardless of vaccination status.