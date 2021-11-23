Inaugural Holiday Makers Market @ The Buffalo History Museum

The 2021 holiday season at The Buffalo History Museum is going to be unlike any other previous year. That’s because the Museum has got a lot of surprises in store. Not only did it recently unveil the stunning Portico Gallery, it also announced that there would be an inaugural Makers Market held on Friday, November 26 from 3 pm to 8 pm, and Saturday, November 27 from 10 am to 4 pm. This new market pop-up concept will take full advantage of the spacious offerings at the venue, by utilizing all three floors of the museum.
“This event aligns perfectly with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” said History Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown. “Our guests can shop and support local while finding the perfect gifts for the holiday season in an enjoyable, relaxing setting.”
The two-day event will feature local artists, authors, and crafters.
|YMS Art Glass
Knit One and Done
Buffalo Stamper
Rosanne Higgins
M&M Pickles Inc.
mmDesign716
KatyDidArt
WL Scheider Photography
Nox Corvum
Mad Peach Glassworks MadissaDesigns
Karen Zed
David Coleman
Enjoy The Journey Arts
Aaron Measer
Doris Michol Sippel
Rick Falkowski
|Marie Prince
Miggie Wong
Kissed By The Sun Spices
Ellen Mika Zelasko
Doreen Boyer DeBoth
Mary Quinn Stanbro
Michele Graves
Buffalo Brewing Co.
Red Riding Herbals
Kreations with Heart
Dragonfly Jams & Jellies
AlienArt716
Mike Billoni
Stephanie Parwulski
Coffeenaut Roasting
and more!
Admission is free for both the Holiday Makers Market and the Museum. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status. Gift wrapping will be available.
A special bonus on Friday, November 26 is Train Day, where visitors to the Museum will get a chance to experience an operational model railroad, conducted by The Rail Barons model railroad club. The Train Gallery’s nostalgic display will be accompanied by banjo music and classic railroad songs, from 11 am to 2 pm. This is a perfect opportunity to shop for the holidays with the entire family, while experiencing some high quality entertainment at the same time.
