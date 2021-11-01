Horizon Health Proposes Clinic at 600 Delaware

Horizon Health Services, a private, not-for-profit, NYS-licensed provider of outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment, is proposing to relocate its outpatient clinic from 77 Broadway to 600 Delaware Avenue in Allentown. Horizon Health needs a Special Use Permit for a Human Service Facility in the N-2C zone from the City to make the move happen.

600 Delaware is a two-story, 25,300 sq.ft. office building built in 1962 and renovated in 2012 by Alliance Advisory Group. Inc. Hunt Real Estate has been marketing the building for sale with a $3.7 million asking price. It includes off-street parking for 136 cars.

Horizon Health would offer outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services, as well as supportive medical services at the proposed facility. Services offered include diagnostic assessment and treatment; evidence-based individual, group and family counseling services; psychiatric services including the prescription of psychotropic medications and Medication Assisted Treatment for opioid addiction; recovery supportive services; and referrals/linkage to other levels of care as appropriate. It would also provide substance use disorder services for adolescents, providing an opportunity for the continued expansion of child psychiatry mental health services.

According to Horizon Health, the 77 Broadway facility cannot accommodate an ever-increasing demand for services. The challenges listed in their application to the City include its distance from residential areas and the lack of car parking spaces:

The 600 Delaware building is centrally located in Buffalo, and is on a major public bus route. It also includes more than sufficient off-street parking spaces to accommodate our staff and patients, while having no impact on parking availability in the surrounding community. Parking will be provided free of charge to our patients to support their service access.