Hofbräuhaus Buffalo presents Christkindlmarkt 2021

For years, people have been calling for an authentic indoor/outdoor holiday market experience, complete with German and European traditions. Until the arrival of Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, there were few places that could have pulled it off without creating an entire market experience from scratch. Fortunately, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo already has many of the components needed to create a full fledge German Christmas market – there’s a huge interior beer hall, as well as a sizeable courtyard. And the best part? This will not be a one-off event – the Christkindlmarkt Market will be held Friday through Sunday, for three weekends in December (see schedule below). Now we’re talking!

With over 30 local artisans, selling everything from traditional foods to pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, and jewelry, this inaugural event will be a sensational holiday affair, steeped in traditions. And in years to come, Christkindlmarkt will become a holiday tradition unto itself – a market that will be top on everyone’s list. Not to mention the flowing beers, the German food, and the sounds of live music, all coming together to create a spirited atmosphere that will put everyone in the mood for a festive holiday season.

Hofbrauhaus presents Christkindlmarkt 2021