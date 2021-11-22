Hofbräuhaus Buffalo presents Christkindlmarkt 2021

For years, people have been calling for an authentic indoor/outdoor holiday market experience, complete with German and European traditions. Until the arrival of Hofbräuhaus Buffalo, there were few places that could have pulled it off without creating an entire market experience from scratch. Fortunately, Hofbräuhaus Buffalo already has many of the components needed to create a full fledge German Christmas market – there’s a huge interior beer hall, as well as a sizeable courtyard. And the best part? This will not be a one-off event – the Christkindlmarkt Market will be held Friday through Sunday, for three weekends in December (see schedule below). Now we’re talking!
With over 30 local artisans, selling everything from traditional foods to pottery, folk art, paintings, wood crafted ornaments, and jewelry, this inaugural event will be a sensational holiday affair, steeped in traditions. And in years to come, Christkindlmarkt will become a holiday tradition unto itself – a market that will be top on everyone’s list. Not to mention the flowing beers, the German food, and the sounds of live music, all coming together to create a spirited atmosphere that will put everyone in the mood for a festive holiday season.
Hofbrauhaus presents Christkindlmarkt 2021
Week 1
Friday, December 3rd 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Saturday, December 4th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sunday, December 5th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Week 2
Friday, December 10th 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Saturday, December 11th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sunday, December 12th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Week 3
Friday, December 17th 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Saturday, December 18th 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Sunday, December 19th 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Hofbräuhaus Buffalo | 190 Scott Street, Buffalo, New York 14204 | 716.939.BEER (2337) | hb@hofbrauhausbuffalo.com
Visit www.hofbrauhausbuffalo.com for further information
A portion of all proceeds from Christkindlmarkt will be donated to FeedMore. FeedMore WNY was born from the healthy merger of two of the area’s most well-known, well-respected organizations—the Food Bank of WNY and Meals on Wheels for Western New York. For many years, the two groups worked in tandem toward the singular vision of ending hunger in our community.