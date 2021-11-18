Hertel and Colvin: No Longer In A State Of Flux

It was back in December of 2018 when I first posted that a forlorn building on the southeast corner of Hertel and Colvin was finally being fixed up. At least that’s what I thought at the time. While all of the signs were there, relatively little repair work was accomplished – before long, all noticeable activity ceased, and the building continued to sit idly by, in its existing state of flux.

It’s unfortunate too. At one point, there was news of a brewery (Froth Brewing) possibly occupying the building, which would have been tremendous for Hertel. But the brewery owner found another suitable location on Military Road, after a mechanics lien – filed by a previous contractor at the Hertel location – held up the project. There were also housing court citations to complicate matters.

Now, upwards of three years later, it appears as if the restoration project is finally, and (hopefully) legitimately, underway. I spoke to Delaware District councilperson Joel Feroleto who said, “I’m happy to see some work being done on the building – we were being told, for over half a decade, that the structure would be worked on and completed. Hopefully that will actually happen this time. Out of all of the properties in the Delaware District, this is the number one complaint. It’s been in Housing Court for a long time – it’s a shame that it hasn’t been fixed yet. Our offices have been advocating for years (in Housing Court) that the owner make the repairs. And we won’t stop until it’s properly addressed. This is an important corner. This project is long overdue.”

Of course it’s due time that this building help fortify the Hertel renaissance, which continues to pick up speed with each passing year. The street has never looked better – at least in my lifetime. A corner like this has limitless potential, not only aesthetically speaking, but commerce-wise.

It will be interesting to see, when all is said and done, just how much this corner will act as a neighborhood beacon of progress. Renovation work is one thing. Renovation work that we can all be proud of is another.