East Side Avenues: Inspiration Strikes

There’s no better way to get to know Buffalo’s East Side than to get up close and personal with the passionate people who are doing their part to enhance the quality of life for themselves, and for their neighbors.

We first highlighted the strategic economic initiatives by East Side Avenues back in 2019. A significant part of the plan is to rally private and philanthropic organizations together, to invest in key inroads throughout the East Side, which help to anchor commercial and residential neighborhoods.

Part of the success of the East Side Avenues is to spotlight a number of the entrepreneurs and success stories that are underway, which has culminated in a series of videos. The videos are so well done, and do a great job of introducing the people and the places that make the East Side a very unique area of our city, with limitless potential.

In order to realize the full potential of the East Side, we must explore it. And in order to explore – and better understand – this vast part of our city, it helps to have a roadmap.

If we are to unite as a city, then we must fully embrace, appreciate, and support, all of its assets. We have witnessed a stabilization of the city’s West Side. Now, let’s see the same thing happen with the East Side… in a sustainable, inclusive, and community-forward sort of way.

Video: Get to know Dan Adams (Kerns Avenue Bowling Center), Chris Smith (real estate developer), and Michael Brundige (developer/general contractor)

Get connected: East Side Avenues