East Side Avenues: Buffalo Brewing @ the Schreiber Brewing Building

The East Side Avenues video series continues, this time with Buffalo Brewing at the former Schreiber Brewing Building. The video is another look into an evolving East Side success story, which is quickly gaining speed thanks to a dedicated cadre of advocates.

It was this past March when Buffalo Brewing Co. purchased what remains of the Schreiber Brewery Company at 662 Fillmore Avenue. Buffalo Brewing owner John Domres got his start in the business when he opened a small microbrewery on Myrtle Street on the edge of the Larkin District (learn more).

Now, thanks to this illuminating video, we get to hear directly from Domres himself, about the future of the building, which will ultimately be home to a brewery production area, tasting room, Buffalo Brewing History Museum (the “Brewseum”), and warehouse space for brewery equipment and distribution (Domres owns a tank importing business).

In order to make his project successful, Domres realizes that he’s got to team up with other East Side entities, to create a united front of businesses and organizations. To that end, he’s making inroads with Wardynski’s, Jericho Road, Adam Mickiewicz Library, The Central Terminal, and looking to connect with the Broadway Market. Smart.

Domres is so passionate about the project that he is relocating his family to an owner’s apartment within the building. He’s also committed to the Schreiber Brewing legacy, which he says is always top of mind.

It’s these types of projects that will help to reshape the East Side, in ways that we can only imagine. The East Side was once home to countless breweries, many of which have been lost over time. We are lucky to have a few remnants to build upon.