Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Wurlitzer Flats

0 Comments

The former Tent City Building at 674 Main Street is looking sharp. The landmark Theater District property is being renovated for commercial and residential uses. Two commercial spaces are planned for the first floor and each of the four upper levels will contain one large apartment. Bammel Architects designed the reuse plans.

The former storefront and fake proscenium is being removed to expose the original two front ornate columns. Windows on the Main and Pearl Street facades are being replaced and the brick will be re-pointed and restored.

The ornate, circa-1895 Beaux Arts style building was erected to house the business of A.E. Perren, a manufacturer of carriages, sleighs and harness. For sixty years, it served as a store for the Buffalo Wurlitzer Company which vacated the site in 1977. Tent City-Washington Surplus Center occupied the building until early-2020.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments