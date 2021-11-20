Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: The Lofts @ 1020

Work continues on the The Lofts @ 1020 project located at 1020 Elmwood Avenue.  Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building will include residential and commercial space. The project site is north of the former JP Bullfeathers that is now home to Jack Rabbit.

Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. The 38,260 sq.ft. building will include 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors including seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom layouts.

Three ground-floor commercial spaces will be available totaling 3,275 sq.ft. Twenty-three parking spaces will be provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces. The exterior consists of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.

