Construction Watch: AK360

Construction continues at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery for an underground parking garage and a 30,000 sq.ft. museum wing.

Designed by OMA/Shohei Shigematsu, the new building will incorporate numerous visitor amenities and is envisioned to have a wraparound promenade that visually connects the interior of the building with the surrounding Frederick Law Olmsted landscape.

The project will more than double the number of works the museum can display at any given time, including adding state-of-the-art space for presenting special exhibitions. It will also radically enhance the visitor experience at the museum, creating more space for education, dining, and social activities.

The new Buffalo AKG Art Museum is expected to open in 2022. With a gift of $62.5 million, Buffalo native Jeffrey Gundlach is the leading donor to the AK360 project.

The following photos are from Hector Garrido:

