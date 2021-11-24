Construction Watch: 1111 Elmwood

Work continues on the Eleven Eleven Elmwood project at the southeast corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. Chason Affinity Companies is developing the four-story, mixed-use project that will include 41 condominiums and 7,500 sq.ft. of retail space.

The building, designed by Carmina Wood Morris, will contain a mix of one and two-bedroom condominiums ranging in size from 1,087 to 2,273 sq.ft. Pricing has not been released and sales have yet to begin.

Seven walk up townhomes, five fronting Elmwood and two along Forest, range in size from 2,022 sq.ft. to 2,206 sq.ft. The building includes a 24-hour attendant and fitness center. Nearly all of the residences include a Juliet balcony, patio or terrace.

There will be garage parking for 97 vehicles accessible from Forest Avenue. Each unit includes up to two parking spaces. Pricing has not been released.

Get Connected: Eleven Eleven Elmwood, 716.833.9999