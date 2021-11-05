Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Boxstar Express @ Seneca One

Douglas Development has added another fitness routine to its offerings at Seneca One. Boxstar Express is now available at the Tower, located inside what was once a bank vault. The boxing fitness routine is being offered to the general public – gym-goers are also able to access locker rooms, showers, and many other amenities on site. Boxing gloves are provided.

The class itself takes place in an repurposed bank vault within the larger community gym on 1B.

The addition of Boxstar Express is just another way for Seneca One to become a well rounded, year round destination, for those who are living, working, or visiting downtown Buffalo.

“Boxstar Express could not be more excited to have an EXPRESS location inside of Seneca One. They are proud to be the newest addition to Seneca One’s unmatched amenities and look forward to helping Douglas Development realize their vision to turn Buffalo’s most iconic building into a mixed-use space for Buffalonians to work, live, and play.” – Douglas Development

10-round, 35 minute class is a hybrid workout that consists of boxing, kickboxing and functional body weight movements.

The new Boxstar Express amenity is located inside a repurposed bank vault – a perfect setting for hitting the heavy bags. Each 10-round, 35 minute class is a hybrid workout that mixes up boxing, kickboxing, and functional body weight movements. The “express” classes are timed to pop in, get a quick workout, and get on with the rest of your day or evening.

To start, classes take place throughout the day, and after work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Click here for class schedules and membership information.

