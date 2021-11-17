Big Reveal: Main Street Lofts

We’re getting the first look at a Main Street affordable housing project. MVAH Partners is hosting a community meeting today to talk about its plans for Main Street Lofts, a five-story apartment building and townhouse project at 1689 Main Street north of E. Balcom Street.
Ohio-based MVAH Partners is acquiring two City-owned properties at 1703 and 1707 Main Street in order to construct the 147-unit apartment building and seven townhouses along Masten Avenue. The project will require demolition of buildings at Main Street and E. Balcom Street. Parking is proposed internal to the site. Tonight’s information meeting is being hosted by Councilmember Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. and the development team for Masten District community members.
MVAH began developing affordable housing in 1993 and has constructed more than 7,000 affordable housing units ranging across a broad spectrum of housing types: multi-story apartment properties for families and seniors, villas, single-family developments, rehabs, adaptive reuse of existing buildings in large and small communities. Their portfolio includes over 100 affordable housing properties in 15 states.