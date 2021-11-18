Big Reveal: Lancaster Square Reuse Project

TM Montante Development is moving forward with the next phase of Lancaster Square on the Gates Circle Hospital site. The developer is planning to redevelop the historic former Gates Circle Homeopathic Hospital in a partnership with Belmont Housing Resources for WNY.

The $40 million adaptive reuse of the hospital will feature a significant affordable housing component by Belmont Housing Resources for WNY in the northern buildings. Belmont will complete 70 apartments, including 27 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom, and 3 three-bedroom units. Seven of the units will be for persons with mobility impairments and three will be for persons with hearing and/or visual impairments for a total of ten accessible units. The affordable apartments will be for individuals earning between 60 and 90 percent Area Median Income (AMI).

“This collaboration provides a great opportunity to expand upon our commitment to providing affordable housing throughout Western New York and will complement our diverse portfolio of managing housing complexes for seniors, those with disabilities and families,” said Brad Packard, Executive Vice President, Belmont Housing Resources for WNY said. “This development will adhere to our core values as an organization that promotes inclusiveness, prioritizes integrity and provides exceptional customer service, especially given the unprecedented rise in the cost of living and in particular the cost of housing, we believe this project will bring much needed affordable housing options for families in the City of Buffalo.”

TM Montante Development will also redevelop the southern portions of the former Homeopathic Hospital into a mix of uses, which is anticipated to include approximately 40 new apartments, as well as up to 15,000 square feet of new retail and commercial space.

“This plan represents a significant milestone for Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. It will bring new life to the original hospital buildings, which has been priority for us and the community,” said TM Montante Development President Chris Campos. “The redevelopment will also further our vision of creating a diverse community at the heart of one of Buffalo’s most iconic neighborhoods.”

TM Montante acquired the hospital site in 2013. Much of the hospital was demolished besides the historic properties along Linwood Avenue. The six-story Canterbury Woods Gates Circle project in 2017. People Inc. constructed a 39 unit, three-story low-income senior development on a former hospital parking lot at the southeast corner of Linwood and Lafayette Avenue. Most recently, and south of the hospital campus, TM Montante completed the residential conversion of a former office building at 1275 Delaware into 33 apartments. The developer is also currently upgrading the existing parking ramp on the site.