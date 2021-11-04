Big Reveal: Conversion Plans for 475 Delaware

Scott Croce continues to work his magic on the southern end of Delaware Avenue’s Midway Block. The Preservation Board will be reviewing Croce’s plan to convert 475 Delaware back into a single-family residence. The circa 1895, 9,093 sq.ft. townhouse had most recently been used as office space. Croce purchased the four-story structure in 2018.

Plans call for interior remodeling and exterior renovations. The most significant change will be to the rear façade under plans prepared by Fittante Architecture. From the Preservation Board application:

475 Delaware will become a single-family residence. General updates will be made to the interior of the home which will include new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, flooring, lighting fixtures, and mechanical systems. The existing millwork and any historical features will be maintained and brought back to life including windows, doors, trim, and stairwells. The exterior of the building will be maintained and restored by masonry re pointing using matching mortar and brick. All trim and windows will be restored using the same windows installed in 1893.

From the Building-Structure Inventory Form:

Four-story with terra cotta detailing. Flat roof. Modillion brackets, egg and dart molding and box paneling in eaves. Five round arched windows across fourth floor each in recessed panels with pilasters. Paried flat headed windows with terra cotta surrounds and sills on floors 1-3. Entranceway on left has wood double doors with elongated lights and wave molding, engaged Corinthian Tuscan column Corinthian like brackets and entablature with reel and bead molding. Second floor window over entrance has elaborate terra cotta parapet with fan carving and cast iron balconet.

One of twelve rowhouses built on Delaware during 1893-1895 on the site of the Cornell Lead Works Company which was raised in 1892. Unique rowhouses in Buffalo. Mrs Herman Strootman was the original owner. The Strootman Bros. Co. was a ladies and children’s shoe manufacture at 14 wells.

