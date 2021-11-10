Big Deal: Jemal to Buy 529 Main Street

Finally. The largest vacant building fronting the 500 Block of Main Street is getting new ownership. Douglas Jemal has 529 Main Street under contract with plans for commercial space on the four-story building’s first floor and apartments above it. James T. Sandoro currently owns the property, the ‘Steward Clothes Building,’ which was built in 1881. It is across the street from the Hyatt which Jemal now owns and is renovating.

More information on the building from the Main-Genesee Historic District nomination application:

The excetional terra cotta façade of this building is a later application. As originally constructed, there was a cast iron storefront on the first floor, while the rest of the façade was composed on contracting red brick body and light stone trim that was very popular in the post Civil War period. As the top was a very prominent projecting cornice. This building’s Main Street façade was identical in detail to the original appearance of the adjacent building at 525-527; both were designed in 1881 by George J. Metzger. As constructed, 529-533 Main Street extended through the block to 504-508 Washington Street, the later now has a separate owner.

The entire building was built for the plumbing firm of Irlbacker and Davis, which was founded in 1861 and moved into their new building in 1883. The present façade dates to the early twentieth century, perhaps to 1912, when a $15,000 remodeling of the building was undertaken. It features windows with original sash divided by slender metal piers decorated with rosettes and topped by capitals composed of female faces with suspended pendants, Art Nouveau details that are unique in Buffalo. The front fenestration is contained within a frame of white glazed terra cotta, the entablature of which features discs above the pier capitals, a projecting cornice with dental band, and a parapet capped with Art Nouveau elements. The first floor storefront is a recent remodeling.

Sandoro, Founder and Executive Director at Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, has owned the building since at least the late 90’s and has been vacant for some time. Most recently it was the home to Ruby’s Restaurant. One-by-one, neighboring properties have been redeveloped and in two cases by owner-occupants.