b-Side is a New Spin for Chippewa

Yesterday I got a sneak peek at restaurateur Brian Mietus’ new Chippewa Street creation, b-Side (see back story). Before getting into the details of the rotisserie-forward restaurant, I must say that it was great to see the street looking better than it has in a long time – the overhead catenary lighting is a nice touch for a district that is evolving into a nighttime and daytime destination.

As for b-Side’s appearance from the street, it’s super sharp. The oversized windows offer a captivating view into space, while calling out to passersby to stop in for a bite to eat. And from the inside, the views onto the street are equally impressive, as b-Side plays off the mounting energy of Chippewa.

The first floor footprint of the stunning Calumet building is now complete, as this latest lunch-dinner concept joins (and greatly enhances) Mietus’ other longtime venture, Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant. An ancillary private dining room/gallery, located between b-Side and Calumet, enhances the offerings, as does a sprawling back courtyard that connects all of the amenities.

Taking full advantage of the showcase windows, Mietus teamed up with creative designer Chico Cravotta who came up with the perfect eye-popping installation. It’s an awesome artistic take on a spinning rotisserie, which welcomes people at the front door.

Of course the spinning sign is a telltale indicator that b-Side is in the business of whipping up rotisserie chicken, cooked roadster fresh every day (sold by the quarter, half, or as part of an 8-piece meal).

Fresh sandwiches, sides, and sauces include:

The Crispy Chicken Katsu, featuring chicken with a crisp golden brown panko crust, and shredded cabbage on grilled sourdough. It’s topped with a sweet and savory okonomiyaki-inspired sauce

The Hot Smoke Salmon comes on a toasted “everything” kaiser roll and is smothered with apple fennel slaw and a creamy dill sauce

A take on a philly steak employs shaved rib eye and roasted chilies with a white cheddar sauce

A Cuban made with porchetta

A Mexican-style torta made with slow braised beef

The Mission Impossible chicken finger sub – a divine example of a local favorite, but this time it’s both gluten free and vegan

Sides: honey corn cake, crispy brussels sprouts, a roasted vegetable quinoa salad, and a chopped caesar with warm potato croutons

House made sauces : Pomegranate ginger barbecue, dill sauce, a “chalet”-inspired sauce, an herbaceous green sauce, and the restaurant’s signature Killer B hot sauce “We’ve been developing the ideas for the menu at b-Side for years,” said Mietus. “There are global influences, but also ideas and flavors that are more local. b-Side’s menu is inspired by the dishes we prepare at Bacchus, farm dinners where we partner with local growers and producers, and the inspirational research trips our culinary team has taken.” b-Side is a big deal for Chippewa – a street that continues to transition from a high energy, late night party district, into a more thoughtful and diverse district, with offerings that range from live music to family-friendly restaurants. b-Side brings a lot to the table, with its unique approach to rotisserie, a convenient market-style grab ‘n’ go cooler, and a range of healthy options such as salads and grain bowls. Customers at b-Side are invited to eat in, or take out. Not only will it be a convenience for office workers, it’s also going to be a culinary destination for anyone who is looking for menu items that fit somewhere in-between slow food gourmet and quick fix deli. b-Side is aesthetically pleasing, overly accommodating (lots of space), quick and convenient, and tantalizingly delicious – I sampled a few items, which were all cleverly concocted and a welcome change from some of the overplayed lunch and dinner-time offerings. It’s the perfect food to bring home to the family, or enjoy while working on a laptop. Just be sure to load up on the napkins, because there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.