Alleyway Theatre Recreates Iconic Set For Hilarious Adult-only Drag Parody, Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, V2

The lights of the Theatre District on Buffalo’s Main Street are shining yet again. After the extended hiatus of this well loved community, the all too familiar hustle and bustle of smiling faces braving the colder temps in excitement for a grand performance is finally back. With Alleyway paving the way for the return to theatre just months ago with the debut of, “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit,” the team is continuing their momentum with no end in sight! The long awaited and anticipated performance of the theatre’s newest production “GOLDEN GIRLS LOST EPISODES: VOL 2.” by David Cerda takes the stage now through November 21st. Despite the show’s delay due to the pandemic, these fan favorite ladies, Blanche, Rose, Sophia, and Dorothy are back with more cheesecake than you can handle in this fabulous & naughty drag parody of beloved classic, the Golden Girls. The cast of this performance, Joey Bucheker, Michael “BeBe” Blasdell, Michael Wachowiak, Matt Rittler, Mark Montondo, and Jessica K. Rasp, brings two “lost” episodes to life with games, sing-a-longs, and a lot of hilarity.

While the performance is sure to leave you with sore cheeks from continuous laughter, the stage set will take you directly out of Alleyway Theater and straight into the girls’ shared home in Miami, Florida as seen on the show. Chicago based set designer, Christopher Rhoton’s, attention to detail is a skill that has been acquired over years of set design work and has now graced the stage right here in the Queen City.

“I started set designing in high school for our last two shows because the sets they had before were terrible. I was like, ‘I could do a better job than that!’ not even knowing that it was a profession that people do! I fell in love with it and ended up getting my undergrad in theater for directing with a minor in design.”

Aside from the obvious fact that this set is significantly smaller, there is nothing absent in the excellence of this design. From the copper jello molds hanging on the walls, to the palm tree set behind their “house,” anyone familiar with the show is sure to see the striking similarities.

“There are a lot of things about the set for the show that are really iconic, and so I really wanted to capture the essence of that set by getting in as much of their house as possible and getting in things that people would recognize from their house.”

Buffalo is fortunate to have Rhoton’s expertise in this one of a kind performance that is bound to be a night to remember. This show runs till November 21st on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays at 7:30pm, with the exception of the already sold out shows. Keep in mind that in order to ensure the safety of everyone, proof of vaccine and masks are required.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available here. Hurry, they will sell out!