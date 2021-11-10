A ‘Twofer’ @ Fargo and Rhode Island

I love it when a corner building gets a makeover. I love it even more when that makeover includes the rehabilitation of a boarded up storefront. Such is the case with 145 Rhode Island Street, which was a recent recipient of a well-deserved restoration investment. Prior to the rehab, this was a pretty sad corner building. It sat boarded up, awaiting the day that someone would come along and bring it back to life.

These types of rescue-jobs are lying in wait all over the West Side. That said, slowly but surely they are being resuscitated, which not only beautifies the buildings, they bring added life to their respective neighborhoods.

Boarded up old storefronts can also be found on the East Side, in the Old First Ward, as well as other areas of the city. Every time I pass one by, I always try to imagine what it used to be… what it used to look like… and what the inside still beholds.

It will be interesting to see who/what ends up occupying this building, which actually boasts two sets of storefront windows – one set on Rhode Island and one set on Fargo Avenue. That factor alone greatly adds to the impact of the project, as well as the potential benefit to the neighborhood.