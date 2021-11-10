Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

A ‘Twofer’ @ Fargo and Rhode Island

0 Comments

I love it when a corner building gets a makeover. I love it even more when that makeover includes the rehabilitation of a boarded up storefront. Such is the case with 145 Rhode Island Street, which was a recent recipient of a well-deserved restoration investment. Prior to the rehab, this was a pretty sad corner building. It sat boarded up, awaiting the day that someone would come along and bring it back to life.

These types of rescue-jobs are lying in wait all over the West Side. That said, slowly but surely they are being resuscitated, which not only beautifies the buildings, they bring added life to their respective neighborhoods.

Fargo frontage

Boarded up old storefronts can also be found on the East Side, in the Old First Ward, as well as other areas of the city. Every time I pass one by, I always try to imagine what it used to be… what it used to look like… and what the inside still beholds.

It will be interesting to see who/what ends up occupying this building, which actually boasts two sets of storefront windows – one set on Rhode Island and one set on Fargo Avenue. That factor alone greatly adds to the impact of the project, as well as the potential benefit to the neighborhood.

Rhode Island frontage

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments