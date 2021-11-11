A Soulful Christmas along the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor is getting into the spirit of the holidays, thanks to its inaugural Soulful Christmas event that is scheduled to be held on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021. The festive undertaking, coordinated by The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC), will include a toy giveaway, tree lighting, cookie decorating, horse drawn carriage rides, food drives, and a Christmas Market.

The MSAAHCC looks to give back to the community while providing a fun holiday experience for the whole family.

Currently, vendors are being encouraged to apply for the market, by visiting www.michiganstreetbuffalo.org or by contacting the Program Manager at aclark@michiganstreetbuffalo.org.

The 2021 schedule of festivities are as follows:

December 3, 2021 | 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM WUFO Toy Giveaway 143 Broadway

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Food Drive for First Fruits Food Pantry & Clothing Closet at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Christmas Cookies Decorating Stations

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Drop-in Art Activities

7:00 PM – Christmas Tree Lighting outside the Michigan Street Baptist Church

December 4, 2021 | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

10:00 AM – Inaugural Horse Drawn Wagon ride with Kente Claus

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Christmas Market (Vendor Application Open)

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Food Drive for First Fruits Food Pantry & Clothing Closet at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist

10:00 AM -4:00 PM Christmas Cookies Decorating Stations

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Drop-in Art Activities

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM – Public Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

11:30 AM – 3: 00 PM Storytelling by Tradition Keepers: Black Storytellers of Western New York & Kente Claus Story Book

Aside from the eclectic range of activities, there will be musical and theatrical performances throughout the celebration, including staged acts by musicians from the Colored Musicians Club, local school choirs, as well as theatre groups. A full schedule will be announced in coming days.

Everyone is invited to attend this brand new spirited holiday tradition that serves to inspire each and every one of us to come together in a peaceful, loving, and thankful manner.