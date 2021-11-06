A One-Two Combo Health Punch: Absolute & Revive

After a stopover to Braymiller Market this morning for some breakfast sundries, I walked across the street to Absolute Health & Wellness (AHW) fitness club, which recently opened inside The Hotel @ The Lafayette. The fitness club is located in what was once a swank restaurant space. While there are no remaining signs of the restaurant, AHW managed to capitalize on the bones of the space very nicely. For those looking to work out and train in a facility that is ultra-inspiring, with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light, this is the place. To see all of the fitness amenities, read here.

When I initially wrote about AHW, it wasn’t quite open yet, so I was not able to photograph the interior. Today, upon walking in, I immediately went into camera mode. It was while I was snapping photos that I noticed the impressive Revive Smoothie Shack. Now, I recalled Zack Waller, co-owner of AHW telling me about a smoothie stand, but I never imagined that it would be such a large component of the operation. Actually, Revive is owned and operated by Shantell Sanders, who joined Zack and his son Lazairick in opening the downtown health-infused destination.

At first, I wasn’t sure if I was going to be ordering a smoothie, but after talking to Elana, who was whipping up the creations, I couldn’t pass one up. When I asked Elana to steer me in the right direction – a healthy smoothie… health over taste… she told me not to worry. She said that the Mango Mania concoction was healthy and delicious. Apparently I couldn’t go wrong with that selection – mango, peach, vanilla protein, spinach/kale, orange… the works.

As I waited for my smoothie to be prepared, I couldn’t take my eyes off the smoothie menu board. Uh oh… might I have buyer’s remorse? Everything looked so good! Even the “Weight Loss” with banana, almond milk, egg, cocoa powder, vanilla, honey, and vanilla protein – suddenly I was in the mood for that too. But the smoothie that kept calling my name, and which is not on my diet, was The Hulk!, made with banana, chocolate chips, peanut butter, almond milk, and chocolate protein. Just thinking about that smoothie made me want to hit the gym… if there was only one nearby (hint, hint).

And that’s what it’s all about, said Lazairick, who I ran into at the smoothie bar. “You can come in and get a great workout, and then grab a protein-fueled drink on your way out,” he told me.

Lazairick also told me that they now have their first 40 gym members, out of their 100 member limit. His goal is to reach that 100 mark within the next 6 months. Oh, and monthly AHW members also get 25% off the massage serves. Workout… massage… energizing and flavorful smoothies? What else could you want in a fitness club experience. If you’re answer is ‘meal prep packages, croissants, homemade teas, and ginger shots,’ then they have those too.

As for the Mango Mania shake? I can tell you that I no longer had buyer’s remorse after taking the first sip. It was thick and delicious, and everything that I could have hoped for in a protein shake. Thanks for getting my day off to a great start, Elana.

Absolute Health and Wellness | 391 Washington Street | Buffalo NY 14203 | Instagram | Facebook