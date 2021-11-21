’21-’22 Chandler Street Winter Market

For the second year in a row, makers and marketeers are participating in a Winter Market on Chandler Street. This particular winter market revolves around sweet treats (baked goods, artisan chocolates, etc.), savory knishes, a variety of fresh mushrooms and mushroom delicacies, sustainable frozen seafood, barbecued dishes hot off the smoker, healthy prepared meals, organic local greens and crisp apples, freshly pressed cider and juices, wines, spices, and CBD products.

One of the best aspects of this market is the indoor-outdoor flavor, which allows people to experience the best of all worlds. 27 and 37 Chandler Street will be abuzz with activity all winter long, through the end of April ’22.

Find some of the best local food-based small businesses in the region, offering everything from hot prepared meals and soups, to decadent baked goods and farmed goods.

The market, held on Saturday mornings from 9am to 2pm, is being co-managed by Robert Gianadda of Flat #12 Mushrooms and Lauren Willett-Benson of the Kenmore Farmers Market.

Robbie states, “We wanted to create a safe space for customers to shop local, and for local food producers to reach their customers. This is essential for our community at large and we’re all coming together to make it happen— we have so much to offer from fall right through until spring! We are thankful for the support of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, Slow Food Buffalo-Niagara, and the tenants of Kitchens on Chandler for helping make this possible.”

The market utilizes the large parking lot of Kitchens on Chandler (27 & 37 Chandler St.), which houses a collective of over 10 local food producers who retail out of their newly designed commercial kitchen spaces.

The Chandler Street Winter Market is a great place to gather together with friends, warm up with a hot drink, socialize outdoors (picnic tables) and/or indoors (including visits to commercial kitchen/retail spaces). The list of marketeers is impressive, thanks to the inclusion of in-house makers from ‘Kitchens on Chandler.’

Chandler Street Winter Market

Saturdays, 9am-2pm, through April 30th

Location: 27 & 37 Chandler St., Buffalo, NY. Located between Elmwood Ave. and Military St. The parking lot for Kitchens On Chandler is located between Chandler & Grote St.— vehicles may enter through either street.

Most of these tenant businesses will be open during Saturday market hours (in addition to weekday hours)— several require pre-ordering. Be sure to check out Facebook for details, as well as Instagram, for updates on marketeers, product offerings, and additional event information.

Photo courtesy Robert Gianadda