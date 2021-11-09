The 2021 Queen City Pop-Up Holiday Edition is now currently accepting applications for vendors. This year’s holiday pop-up showcase will take place at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, and will run from Saturday, November 27th (Small Business Saturday) through Saturday, December 4th.

To date, this pop-up series has been very successful. A number of entrepreneurs got their start at the retail incubator-style event, and now have full fledge retail shops. For any budding entrepreneur that is looking to test out the market during the holiday season, and doesn’t want to commit to a year round space, this is a chance to set up shop alongside a number of other small businesses. And for the general public, it’s a great place to shop for new and interesting items, while supporting the small business start-up community.

According to Buffalo Place, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation will accept proposals from interested small retailers through 4pm on Friday, November 12th. For complete details, and to download the official RFP, click here.