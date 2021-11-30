2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Springville

Sponsored by: The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

Springville may appear to be the quintessential American small town, but take a closer look and its appeal is much more multifaceted. Yes, it has a traditional Main Street with small, locally-owned shops. And, yes, the Springville Auction, which happens every Wednesday, does feel like a snapshot of days gone by when farmers and their families came to town to shop, meet their neighbors and maybe even buy or sell some livestock. But that’s just part of the story. Check out the Springville Center for the Arts, an innovative regional arts hub with theater, visual arts and musical programming and don’t miss nearby Griffis Sculpture Park where hundreds of whimsical sculptures dot the rolling hills. And if you’re inclined to hiking or kayaking, Zoar Valley has some of the most breathtaking scenery in Western New York.

Nestled away in Springville, is a small community-owned café and bakery with offerings that are sure to enhance any holiday gathering.

Its humble beginnings can be traced back to September 2011 when the Springville Center for the Arts and the Village of Springville were working to begin refurbishment and rehabilitation of the property located at 5 East Main Street. The property was to be redeveloped into a coffee house, small stage, arts workshop and artist housing. After raising $30,000 from the community as well as some grants from the state, Art’s Café Community Owners, LLC was formed to allow community re-investment and ownership in the project. As a result of this, Art’s Café is owned and operated by 100+ community members and café workers.

Their bread uses Farmer Ground Flour and takes three days to prepare and bake in order to develop their unique flavors. But you won’t just find bread at this café, they offer a variety of in-house made delights to tantalize your taste buds, including Sourdough Pretzels, Bagels (frozen), Croissant, Choc Croissant, Scones, Cookies, Granola. Their selection varies daily so be sure to check out their website and social media pages before heading down. If you are looking for some great baked treats to compliment your holiday table, we highly recommend taking the short drive to Springville and visiting Art’s Café! They even take the Shop 716 gift card so you really can’t go wrong!

5 East Main Street | Springville, New York 14141 | 716-592-9036

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Lulu Belle’s is a fabulous giftique located on Historic Main Street in the quaint village of Springville, NY.

They carry a variety of items fit for even the most hard-to-buy-for person. They carry Vera Bradley handbags and accessories, Luca + Danni, Mona b, Katie Loxton, TY for the kiddos, Women’s clothing, jewelry to make even the simplest outfit sparkle, and home accents to give your home a little extra personality!

Stop in and browse to see for yourself our extensive lines of products (every nook and cranny is stuffed)! We could list our line-up of fantastic items all day! If you are looking for a unique selection of gifts that you can’t find anywhere else, stop into Lulu Belle’s and use your shop 716 gift card! Not sure what to get? They also sell gift certificates.

35a E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141 | 716-592-9123

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Oasis Bed & Breakfast is a restored 1890’s Victorian farmhouse nestled in the heart of Western New York’s and Ellicottville Ski Areas, Wine Country, Golf Courses, and some of the best Steelhead Fishing around.

Their elegantly appointed rooms have a romantic charm that invite you to forget daily stress and relax. All rooms have hardwood floors, oriental carpets, ceiling fans, gas fireplaces, air-conditioning, and private baths. They have a beautiful dining area to have your meals and wine at, or sit by our cozy fireplace and read a nice book with your coffee/hot chocolate/wine.

There are five rooms all with private baths, one of which has a Jacuzzi. You can experience travel to far away places without leaving New York when you stay in one of their theme rooms from Africa, India, Germany, Mexico, or the Middle East. Spend some time on our 135-ft. front porch, or unwind in one of their two outdoor hot tubs.

Relax in the morning with coffee delivered to your room and then choose to come downstairs to a full gourmet candlelight breakfast, or splurge and have breakfast in bed. If you are looking for a great place to take a staycation, why not head down to Springville and stay at Oasis Bed & Breakfast. It’s a great place to unwind and relax and also get in some great shopping at the wonderful shops and cafes in Springville!

619 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141 | 716-592-0333

Website | Facebook

Dylan Wheeler has always had a passion for cooking, especially BBQ. He loves mixing sauces and rubs to create that perfect blend.

Last November he left his job running a huge retail organization after 22 years. While debating what he was going to do, and whether to open a spice shop, he looked up from his dining room table. There, staring at Dylan, like a sign from above (literally), was a sign that he had bought years ago that read “life is short, don’t dilly dally.” That was the push Dylan needed to take the leap into his own business, doing the thing that will make him happy. He’s dedicated to finding the best products from around the country, and offering them to you. Dilly Dally Spices & Sauces will always deliver the greatest customer service, and will always have time to strike up a conversation about your recipes. Living in this small town is what it’s all about. Don’t be surprised if your recipes become posted and shared with others. Dylan looks forward to seeing you at Dilly Dallies spices and sauces!

Dilly Dally’s Spices & Sauces has curated an exciting collection of chicken wing sauces, marinades and rubs from around the country. In addition to these they have locally made maple syrup, honey, cheese and more! If you are looking to add some exciting flavor to your favorite recipe and use products that are made right here in our area, then a trip to Dilly Dally’s Spices and Sauces is in order! You can use your Shop 716 gift card here too!

53 E. Main St., Springville, NY 14141 | 716-601-8099

Website | Facebook

Springville Center for the Arts is a multi-arts center that actively engages people from our community, our region, and beyond through performances, exhibitions, education and other arts programs. As a catalyst for creative inspiration and development, Springville Center for the Arts encourages direct participation in the arts by all segments of the community.

This summer saw the launch of a new Public Art Corps formed in partnership with Springville Regional Services Coalition with support from Drug Free Communities. This group of high school students was hired to install murals alongside our visiting artists. They collaborated with Max Collins to install a wheat paste mural on Main Street, beautify the telephone box in our pocket park, and created multiple temporary, engaging installations.

Currently on exhibit through December 24 is Melissa Buckley: Wonderland. This exhibit creates both layered two dimensional and sculptural art out of vintage objects. In addition to this exhibit, Springville Center for the Arts offers workshops on a variety of things including Stained Glass, Wheat-pasting and more! Whether you are a beginner who is looking to learn new things or someone who has some experience, these classes are fun and informative. If you are planning a visit to Springville, why not plan a visit around one of these classes, visit the current exhibit or check out the murals, you won’t be disappointed!

37 North Buffalo St, Springville, NY 14141 | 716-592-9038

Website | Facebook | Instagram

