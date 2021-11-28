2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Lancaster

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

The third oldest incorporated village in Erie County, Lancaster’s proud past can still be felt today on the streets in the heart of this charming village. Here visitors can enjoy a latte, stop into a classic toy shop, enjoy a meal or browse the shelves of retailers — some that have been around for generations, others that are recent additions to Lancaster’s shopping scene. The anchor of the village is a 350-seat Victorian era theater dating from 1894 that features a variety of entertainment options throughout the year.

Lilly Belle Meads is a farm meadery located in the Village of Lancaster, NY, owned and operated by Patricia and Joe Marshall. The farm meadery’s story began over 14 years ago, when the Marshall’s first purchased winemaking and brewing kits.

After much experimentation with ingredients and brewing techniques, Patricia thought to utilize honey as the base for their fermented beverages. Just as a grape absorbs its terrain or terroir, affecting the taste of the wine, honey reflects the flavors from its surrounding floral environment, contributing to the body and character within the meads. As beekeepers, farmers, educators and parents, the Marshalls are committed to promoting and practicing environmentally safe farming and production practices. Lilly Belle Meads strives to create awareness about the honeybee crisis and promotes education on beekeeping topics. This family farm meadery revels in the satisfaction that their meads incorporate not only a partnership of the owners, but also with Mother Nature herself.

Lilly Belle Meads is all about the honey bee. They are beekeepers and can’t bring you any of their meads without the bees. The most common question they get is “What is Mead?” At their tasting room they are all about education and ensuring a great experience with this ancient beverage that they strive to make modern and enjoyable. Whether you’re a beer or a wine drinker, there is almost certainly a mead for you! Whether you are looking for something unique to bring to dinner or as a gift, a trip to Lilly Belle Meads should be a stop when you are shopping! This is a great place to use your Shop 716 gift card!

11 West Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-462-9804

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Kathy and Nicole Kisiel are a mother-daughter team from Lancaster NY. Both are lifelong Lancaster residents. They have embarked on a venture opening a bakery and café in the village of Lancaster.

Kathy and Nicole have been baking for family and friends for years. After walking into the building they knew that 85 Central was the place for them! Nestled in the heart of the Village you’ll find a circa 1880 building that has been beautifully restored by Paul Lista. The quaint space is cozy, and big band and swing music fills the air. The aroma of fresh baked goodies fills the air. “We’ve created a warm inviting space and are happy to share our food with others.”

Kathy has worked in food service for close to 30 years and Nicole has also worked in food service for much of her life. Nicole was trained in Culinary Arts as well as Baking and Pastry Arts.

The café offers a variety of ready to take out baked goods ranging from muffins and scones to cookies and cupcakes. Fresh baked bread is offered on the weekends. Fall will bring pies and Winter will bring even more cookies. In addition to having baked goods there is a small breakfast and lunch menu. Early Bird Bakery and Café has everything you need to complete your holiday feast – from cookies to cakes and pies and more!

85 Central Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-901-0503

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe is an enchanting place for parents and children to visit. They carry the most unique toys and gifts, toys that are forever timeless that will surely inspire a child’s creativity.

Some of the brands that we carry are Corolle Doll, Bruder, Faber Castell, Creativity for Kids, Kid Kraft, Callico Critter, Melissa and Doug, Schylling and many more. Bloomsbury also offers children’s books and gifts, face masks, lanyards and mask pouches from Top Trenz. Take a walk through this very unique shop and let nostalgia and magic embrace you!

In addition to their huge selection of toys, Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shop hosts a variety of events geared to kids of all ages throughout the year. They offer contests, book signings, painting parties and visits with Santa! They also offer a Birthday gift registry where you can bring your special little boy or girl in to pick out what they want for their special day and they will post the list online, offering a discount when items are purchased. This year, why not skip the big box stores and grab your child something fun that they will treasure from Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe! You can use your Shop 716 gift card here too!

1 W. Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-609-2002

Website | Facebook | Instagram

In 1984, founders Tadeusz and Hania Robieniek made the decision to leave their home, families, and teaching jobs in Gdańsk, Poland in search of the American Dream. With two suitcases and only $100 between them, they set off for America, leaving everything behind, their jobs, their homes, and even their two young daughters… Despite many hardships, they were determined to succeed. Ultimately Buffalo, NY was chosen as where the Robieniek family would establish itself with the help of Catholic Charities. After two long years of separation, daughters Monika and Ania were finally able to join their parents in America.

By 1987, the Robienieks taught themselves to speak English while working for E.M. Bakery in the bustling Broadway Market. They eventually gained a strong foothold in the east side of Buffalo. Through many struggles and trials they were able to purchase E.M. Bakery and E.M. “Chrusciki” Bakery was born! In 2010, their daughter Ania took over the business so that her parents could enjoy retirement. Ania expanded the business and opened a second location in Lancaster. The business grew to offer wholesale products, wedding cakes, catering, nationwide shipping, pierogi, and more!

Chrusciki Bakery combines old-world European treats with modern-day fare to bring you a unique flavor experience. Their bakers can provide custom cakes and cookies tailored to your tastes or give you a chance to sample traditional Polish sweets. You’ll find a wide variety of goodies behind our counter, including: Placek, Chrusciki, Poppyseed, Macarons, Cannoli, Pastry Hearts, Almond Rings, and more! Now through December 18, they are taking orders for holidays. If you want some delicious desserts to complete your holiday meal or need something for your workplace holiday party, Chrusciki Bakery can provide! Use your Shop 716 gift card here when you get your tasty treats!

80 West Drulland Ave., Ste 300, Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-681-9866

Website | Facebook | Instagram

The c.1810 Hull House — the oldest stone dwelling in Erie County, NY– is a rare piece of early American architecture in western New York. Located on Genesee Street in the Town of Lancaster, the Hull House is currently being restored by the Hull House Foundation as an educational and interpretive center for early 19th century life in the Western New York frontier. It is a rare surviving example of Federal style architecture in the Niagara Region and is purported to be the oldest substantial stone dwelling in Erie County. Nothing as substantial as this house has survived from any settler who came to our area before Warren Hull. It is an extraordinary landmark.

Hull House hosts a variety of events throughout the year, like their most recent Regency Night and Guided Paranormal Investigation and History Night. Be sure to check out their website and social media for news of upcoming events!

5976 Genesee St., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-681-6451

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Located in an elegant 1891 Queen Anne-style Victorian home, this beautiful property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999. Within a local historic district, it is about one block from the magnificently restored Lancaster Opera House that dates to 1894. Plays, musicals and other entertainment are offered here year-round.

The house is furnished with antiques and reproduction furniture. It is entirely air-conditioned, and all rooms have private baths or showers. There are wood-burning fireplaces in the living room and in the dining room. A large front porch beckons visitors to stop and rest. Entirely refurbished prior to opening in 2004, there is all new electric and plumbing in each of the guest rooms.

In front of the house, there are beautiful flowers from early spring to fall. There are many large old trees on the property and one young sassafras tree. The backyard slopes down to Plumb Bottom Creek where steelhead trout can be seen spawning in March.

We all need to getaway and take a break from our busy lives. Sometimes the perfect answer to that is a staycation and Sassafras Bed & Breakfast is the perfect place to rest, relax and recharge! If you have family visiting from out of town this holiday season and they need a place to stay, rather than choosing a chain hotel, why not book them a stay here. Not only are you supporting a local business, but your guests will be well taken care of and have an amazing stay!

5454 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-3753

Website

The Gilded Maple is an eclectic boutique that will bring personal and home accessories, designing elements and lifestyle products to the Lancaster Village area. Their creative partnership revolves around imagination, design, and collaboration with different wholesalers within the US. The combination results in their unique ability to bring extraordinary products to their customers.

Gilded Maple’s mission is simple: to empower their customers to create imaginative and beautiful environments within their homes and to inspire their lifestyles. They will not only be featuring beautiful pieces, but they are also planning to offer unique services as well – gift registries, a gentleman’s shopping service, champagne socials for a special night with friends and family. And more to come! As they grow and develop their brand, they hope to delight their patrons with more innovative ways of shopping. Stop in and you will find some unique holiday gifts that are sure to be cherished for years to come. Don’t forget to use your Shop 716 gift card here!

4 West Main St., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-473-5127

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Josie’s on Central is a locally owned and operated brick and mortar boutique located in the historic Village of Lancaster, New York. The village is in the midst of a resurgence to bring a walkable shopping experience back into the community. With so many box stores forced to close their doors and the popularity of online shopping, they believe that people are looking for more than the robotic task of shopping online, they are looking for a connection! Their newly renovated space was meticulously re-invented paying close attention to the architectural details. The tin ceiling including the operational transom window and original floor register enhanced the craftsmanship, reclaiming the original intent of this space.

At Josie’s on Central, they want to get to know all their customers on a first name basis. They plan on providing excellent customer service, paying close attention to your specific needs. They have established exceptional relationships with some of the best designers in women’s fashion. They offer everything from women’s clothing, and accessories, as well as their “Tranquility Section” that features some of the finest oils, soaps, lotions and bathing essentials, which support products that contribute to an environmentally sustainable future.

Whether you are looking for the perfect outfit to wear to your holiday get together or looking for some great gift ideas for that special girl in your life, we recommend checking out all that Josie’s has to offer. They even take the Shop 716 gift card!

36 Central Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-713-7502

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? For a limited time, when you buy one for $25 or more, you get an Erie County sponsored bonus $25 eGift Card. Support local and get rewarded for it – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.