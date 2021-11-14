2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Hamburg

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer.

Maybe it’s the Lake Erie breezes, or the rolling countryside, or the small-town spirit of a village like Hamburg. In Buffalo’s Southtowns, life seems to slow down a bit, which has provided an enduring appeal to visitors. That charm is on full display in the Hamburg Downtown Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012 and features walkable streets, fine dining, boutiques and a decades-old neighborhood ice cream parlor and movie theatre.

Alchemy started out as an idea between Anne and Nicole in the backyard of a New Orleans Wine Bar. Spend a minute with anybody who works there and you’ll know what they’re all about. Affordable, place driven delicious wines, beers and ciders made by families who care a great deal about what it is they’re putting in the bottle. Grab your own bottle out of the coolers or off the racks with over 75+ wines and 50+ beers to choose from. The possibilities are endless.

At Alchemy, they’re all about celebrating craft in an approachable way. Craft wine, beer, cider, cheese, cured meats and more. They’ve worked with vintners, brewers and cheesemongers from around the world to purvey the best possible products for Alchemy’s tables. Here classic standards meet new twists. A little familiar. A little unexpected. It doesn’t matter if you’re new to this, or if you’re in their trade. There’s no pressure here. If you want to be educated, they’ll teach you. If you don’t, carry on and salute!

Alchemy is the perfect stop to pick up a bottle of wine, cider or some beer for your holiday table. Any of these would also make a great gift! Not sure what to get to pair with your holiday meal plans or to get as a gift? Both Anne and Nicole are trained sommeliers, so they will ensure you leave with the perfect purchase!

20 Union St., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-926-9802

We love our kids to look their best during the holidays. Main + Downing is a boutique children’s apparel store located in the heart of Hamburg. They carry clothes for kids of all ages from newborns on up. They offer a variety of cute outfits that will make your little man or little princess feel special every time they put them on. In addition to clothing, they offer a variety of books, crafts, puzzles and other toys to keep your little one amused and entertained for hours. They also carry a variety of items that make the perfect stocking stuffer like their DIY ornament kit and Christmas craft kits. Gift cards are the perfect gift for parents and expecting parents.

219 Buffalo St., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-926-9465

Mexico City is focused on sharing flavorful traditional Mexican dishes. WE are known for our mole and exotic meats we offer such as chapulines (crickets). If you are a Mexican Food lover you will thank us later! We hope you give us a try and have the best Mexican food experience in the area.

Established in 2017, the business was called Mexico City because it was the owner Elder Martinez’s favorite place to visit during her childhood. Also, where her parents met before coming to the United States back in 1980. The Elder’s mission is to share her family flavors and traditional Mexican dishes passed down from generations to the Buffalo Area.

I can honestly say that the food at Mexico City is some of the best Mexican cuisine I have had. We ordered the mangoneadas, a mango smoothie with chamoy, tajin + tamarind stick sorbet infused with tequila, which had a both sweet and delightfully spicy kick to it. To eat, we ordered Birria Tacos with consommé. They were packed with mouthwatering flavors which were elevated by the addition of the consommé. The portions were generous and we left with full bellies. In addition to a wide selection of Mexican foods, like their mole poblano, which was just delicious, they offer a large selection of Mexican candies and gifts. If you haven’t been to Mexico City, you are missing out on one of Erie County’s hidden gems. Whether you stop there for lunch or dinner as a respite from your holiday shopping or want to pick up a gift card, you are in for a treat at Mexico City.

5569 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-202-1397

At Sweet Pea Bakery it’s all about family. With the support of her husband, Jordan, owner Audrey has been able to pursue her lifelong dream of opening her own bakery. Her sons, Jackson and Finnigan, provided her with the inspiration and motivation to leave teaching and open this bakery. Family did not start with her little family here. It started with her parents and grandparents. Audrey’s mom, Sheila, and grandma, Shirley, taught her to bake and always taught her to bake with love.

For health reasons both Audrey and her mom eat a gluten-free diet, which is where her inspiration for GF baking comes from. Let’s be honest, eating gluten-free sounds like a good plan, but it’s hard to stick with if the food doesn’t taste good. Audrey made it her mission to create gluten-free recipes that satisfied her sweet tooth. She’s thrilled to share my love of baking with each and every one of you.

If you are looking for delicious desserts to compliment your holiday table, be sure to check out their holiday menu, which includes a variety of pies, including apple crumb, pecan and pumpkin, holiday cakes, cookies and more! Be sure to get your orders in by November 20th!

1 Buffalo St., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-202-1192

What a Woman Wants is really about what we ALL want – joy, serenity, happiness, laughter. We want health for ourselves and our loved ones. We want to take a breath and be mindful of the good things. At What A Woman Wants, they want all of that for you, too, and owner Laura Palisano Hackathorn and her amazing staff will do their best to give you the experience you need. You can count on them.

Since doubling our size in 2018, we have the most extensive and varied selection of jewelry, fashionable clothing, decadent handbags and unique gifts around. Our staff is knowledgeable and fabulous. Whether you are looking for the perfect holiday outfit, gifts or some Buffalo themed merchandise, you won’t be disappointed with the unique selection at What A Woman Wants. Not sure what to get, they offer gift cards!

1 Buffalo St., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-649-2034

The Grange Community Kitchen is located in the historic Hamburg Grange Building at 22 Main St. in the Village of Hamburg. Owners Brad and Caryn have carefully planned the modern restoration of the building to have it look as it did when it was built in 1892. The restaurant includes indoor dining and a full-service bar, as well as an outdoor patio and sidewalk café.

The Grange Community Kitchen was established as a gathering space for the residents of Hamburg and beyond. Owners Brad Rowell and Caryn Dujanovich believe that gathering around a table to share great food, drink and conversation is what connects us as family, friends and a community. It’s the essence of “Community Through Food”. It has been a long-standing goal of The Grange to create a neighborhood restaurant that doubles as a community hub, nurturing the connections between great cooking, great dining and great company. The Grange blends together all of the elements the kitchen team believes in: responsible farming, ingredient-driven cooking, and flavorful food. The restaurant features an open kitchen design that highlights their Mario Acunto wood-burning oven.

The Grange serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Menus change frequently, are inspired by what’s in season and reflect our commitment to utilize goods obtained from local farmers and producers. If you are looking for a spot to stop to grab a delicious meal, we recommend checking out Grange Community Kitchen. While you’re there, grab a gift card as the perfect stocking stuffer.

22 Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-648-0022

Gear for Adventure, which was founded in 2004 by husband and wife Kevin and Sarah Beckworth as an online store which has blossomed into 2 brick and mortar stores in Hamburg and Amherst, has something to satisfy the needs of every winter enthusiast. They carry a wide selection of apparel and gear from smaller brands as well as larger brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Salomon and Yeti. They also offer rentals like hiking poles and sleeping bags. In addition to their amazing selection, they frequently offer tips on a variety of outdoor activities and apparel suggestions on their Facebook and Instagram.

If you are looking to try something new, their staff is on hand to help you select everything you will need to ensure you are safe, warm and most importantly have fun. If you or your loved ones take your dog with you on your outdoor adventures, Gear For Adventure has Kurgo products, which make the perfect gift. Kurgo Reversible Dog Jackets come in 4 different sizes and will keep your dog warm all winter long. We all know how cold the weather can get in our area. If you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer, they offer a variety of hand warmers as well as a selection of Manzella gloves for both men and women. Whatever your needs are, regardless of the season, Gear For Adventure has something to satisfy everyone!

305 Buffalo Street | Hamburg, NY 14075 | 716-646-4327

3906 Maple Road | Amherst NY 14226 | 716-835-4327

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? For a limited time, when you buy one for $25 or more, you get an Erie County sponsored bonus $25 eGift Card. Support local and get rewarded for it – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region