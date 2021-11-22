2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Grant Street

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

Walk a few blocks of Grant Street on your next visit to Buffalo and you’ll get a perspective on how immigrants and refugees can infuse a city with new flavors, customs and vitality. In recent years, this historically Italian neighborhood has been transformed by an influx of newcomers from around the world. The center of all this activity is the West Side Bazaar, a business incubator that assists recently-arrived entrepreneurs pursue their dreams of owning a business. The food is diverse and delicious and the crafts and clothing indigenous to the seller’s native country. Other must see stops along Grant include Guercio & Sons grocery, Sweetness 7 Cafe, Freddy J’s BBQ, West Side Stories Books, Rust Belt Books and the Tabernacle, a former church turned restaurant whose walls and ceilings feature an explosion of color and imagery that will blow your mind. It’s Buffalo’s very own Sistine Chapel.

A trip to the city’s West Side is a real eye opener these days. As immigrants and refugees come to Buffalo in search of new opportunities, the West Side is quickly becoming a diverse cultural feast for a city that has been stagnant in this department for quite some time. From the small, quaint shops to the captivating West Side Bazaar business incubator, new ethnic businesses are reawakening the spirit of Buffalo once more.

What started off as a small operation on Grant Street, has grown into a flourishing destination full of merchandise from all over the world, along with some of the best food that you will find just about anywhere. Those who have had the good fortune to walk through the doors of the bazaar are often left speechless once they encounter all of the incredible offerings found inside.

The merchants of the West Side Bazaar offer you a unique shopping and dining experience like no other in Western New York. Did you know that the West Side Bazaar was built on the premise that entrepreneurs from here and around the world who are now living in the Buffalo area, both refugees and immigrants, and local handcrafters could prosper if given a safe, economic place to display their products to their customers? Discover all this and more at the West Side Bazaar – Buffalo’s first world marketplace. A launchpad for aspiring entrepreneurs, our merchants are bringing the world to Buffalo. An exchange of commerce and culture, come meet your neighbor—come see the world! Stop in for a delicious meal or to grab something unique from one of their shops!

Named after their owner’s daughter, Khari means “Queenly” or “Born to Rule”. Khari’s is a local, modern, Black owned café located on the corner of Fargo Ave & Jersey St in Buffalo, NY. Formerly known as Khari’s Kitchen, they expanded from their well known juices to now over coffee, tea, and moderately priced food.

Their mission is to cultivate a space full of healing energy and restoration, a place where you belong. They want to act as a place that brings together traditions and honors our ancestors through food, music and conversations. They succeed by supporting a number of local businesses. Their coffee is from Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery and Bean Bastards, Bagels are from Bread Hive, treats are from The Dessert Parlor and the Herbal teas are from Bru’s Apothecary. Stop by Khari’s Café to replenish yourself during your holiday shopping or just grab a gift card!

The new plant shop is really incredible, and completely unexpected. Out of nowhere, this leafy enterprise has sprouted up, complete with brand new windows (street-side) in a warehouse building that also plays host to the Bootleg Bucha Kombucha Café, Resurgence Brewery, Blackman Cider Co., Wildroot Floral, and Love in Motion Yoga. Wildroot Floral and Daddy’s Plants are sharing a space, as they have like minded products and services.

Daddy’s Plants is a Buffalo-based outpost for indoor plant lovers of all types. Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or a newbie working on your green thumb, you’ll find something new in our revolving mix of tropical and desert plants. Whether you are looking for a unique plant or a gift for the plant lover in your life, a stop to Daddy’s Plants is a must. The owners are friendly and attentive and can answer any question that you may have! They also offer gift cards and this is a great place to use your Shop 716 gift card.

Fitting perfectly into the resurgence of Buffalo’s West Side neighborhood, and “post” pandemic rebirth of Western New York, Mister Sizzle’s brings a welcome (and sizzling) flair to a community craving activity. Located at 346 Connecticut Street within the Horsefeathers Market & Residences building, and comfortably situated near local favorites like Black Sheep, and BreadHive, Sizzle’s fits perfectly into the Connecticut Street corridor. This new casual burger and bar spot adds another chapter to the ongoing story of the street, as well as our city.

Mister Sizzle’s menu, which is displayed centrally in the restaurant, is graced with options that any burger lover would drool over. Offering 10 burgers and 3 chicken sandwiches, there are choices that will satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Apart from the burgers, customers have their choice of a wide array of milkshakes, which are crafted right behind the main counter. If you’re looking for a great place to stop and grab a bite to eat while you’re running your holiday errands, Mister Sizzle’s is perfect. Whether you decide to eat there or get it to go, be sure to grab a gift card as a stocking stuffer for a friend!

Guercio’s has become a west side institution and a regional attraction because of their high quality product, personal service, and their smart use of the public right of way to display their goods. Guercio’s packs the sidewalk in front of the store with an amazing and tantalizing array of food under a low wide awning. They do this in a way that was once common but which is quite rare in most American cities and pretty much unique in Buffalo now. When you walk along this little stretch of Grant Street you can almost imagine being in Italy. The delicious smells of the store engulf you while the colors and textures of fruits and other foods on display form walls on each side that create a wonderful friendly space and real sense of place. The activity of store workers and shoppers make this one of the best urban experiences anywhere and it is no small reason why people keep coming back week after week.

The store’s website explains how the parents of the current owners opened it in 1961 after immigrating a few years earlier from Italy. It goes on to explain how they moved into wholesaling to local restaurants to counter neighborhood demographic changes and the rise of giant supermarket chains. Smart business moves like this allowed the store to flourish even as the neighborhood went through a drastic decline in fortune.

If you are looking for fresh ingredients and a low price, stop into Guercio’s. You can get some great, fresh food that can only elevate your holiday meals and won’t be breaking the bank.

At Wildroot Floral, they provide thoughtfully designed and luxurious florals for the everyday. Their focus is creating curated designs for the special moments and people in our community. They include many photos on their website to give our clients a sense of the season, and are happy to create custom designs as well. Because they are local, they’re passionate about people, and are here to create specifically for each of their clients. Owner Kayla has experience in the floral industry that has taken her to Massachusetts and Texas to hone her craft. Creating exceptional designs and providing superior customer service is her passion and she whole-heartedly loves being a guide through life’s experiences and emotions for her Wildroot clients.

Order online, by phone, or in store – they’re ready to provide guidance and the very best customer service so that they can create the perfect design using the most beautiful seasonal selections. Whether you are looking for flowers for a special occasion or just something to compliment your holiday décor, we recommend checking out Wildroot Floral! Use your Shop 716 gift card here when you place your order!

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? For a limited time, when you buy one for $25 or more, you get an Erie County sponsored bonus $25 eGift Card. Support local and get rewarded for it – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.