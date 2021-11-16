2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Elmwood Village

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer. To view this year’s full holiday shopping guide, click here!

Imagine a neighborhood where visitors linger at open-air cafes and browse farmer’s market vendors on a tree-lined parkway in the summer, while gathering at cozy coffeehouses and pubs in the winter. Picture a district where independently-owned and artisanal are the descriptors used for retailers instead of chain and franchise. Think of a place where public art can be seen on nearly every block. That’s Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, named by the American Planning Association as one of the country’s 10 best neighborhoods and home to some of the city’s most popular shops, bars and restaurants .

In 2010, the first Power Yoga Buffalo studio on Lincoln Road opened. They opened this studio to share the practice that changed their lives so greatly with as many humans as possible. Lincoln Road had space for 35 mats. If you wanted a spot, you’d have to come early and wait outside for the other class to finish – even in the winter. The love that fit inside those walls could not be put into words. The space was eventually filled with so much love, community, and transformational energy that it was bursting at the seams. It was because of this that they expanded.

Today, they continue to celebrate the incredible opportunity this community gave us to spread the PYB love – three studios; plenty of f-bombs; countless classes, events, fundraisers, workshops, 40-day programs, 21-day challenges, holiday parties, graffiti walls; and plenty of real conversations and real transformations later.

Without their incredible, inspiring, loving students, this growth isn’t possible. Buffalo Yoga draws its inspiration from the Buffalo community with their commitment to and love for this practice. It is through the community that has helped Power Yoga build their foundation on non-judgment to create a space where everyone is welcome. Be sure to check out their schedule to find a class that fits your schedule. If you have someone in your life who has always wanted to try yoga, why not get them a pass. Power Yoga offers a variety of passes so that you can try out their classes to find the one that best suits you! Already a member? They offer apparel as well!

758 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-218-9642

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Growing up in Paraguay, Vania would long for rings, necklaces, purses, and Barbies. The first time she discovered a piece of jewelry, it was like magic! Jewelry represented the greatest amount of beauty that she could appreciate (besides dolls). It was like a fantasy – just seeing rings and necklaces…jewelry became my biggest obsession. In 2001, at the age of 20, with some help from friends and family, Vania finished her first bag. Two years later she would come to the United States, where she would meet David. They started out as business partners but would eventually marry.

Vania & David’s handbags and wallets are handmade with 100% genuine leather and first quality fabric and accessories. Some of the leather we utilize is natural leather from Paraguay. Paraguayan natural leather is “pounded” out by hand. Paraguay is one of the last places on Earth that produces natural leather in this manner. The color of leather may vary in uniformity, but that only adds to its character. Over time, and with gentle use and care, the natural leather handbags and wallets will darken, soften and become even more beautiful. They can last a lifetime.

All of their jewelry is designed and handmade with love in the United States, while 95% of metals used are American made. They also have Made in America jewelry and Canvas Tote lines utilizing 100% American made components. They also offer hand poured soy candles made here in the United States, utilizing 100% soy wax from American Farms, with scents that were personally chosen by Vania and David. If you are looking for a beautiful, American made gift that is both high end and will last a lifetime, we highly recommend you check out all that Vania and David have to offer!

779 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-480-6021

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Pasteurized Tees, quite possibly the ultimate Buffalo t-shirt store. The interior of the Pasteurized Tees shop looks smashing. It’s wide open, with high tin ceilings, and plenty deep. The illuminated phone booth changing room and the 3D textured back wall give a contemporary kick to an otherwise simple and super streamlined space. The layout allows the t-shirt designs, and the t-shirts themselves, to pop.

With a funky name like Pasteurized Tees, Michael Bowen is bringing your favorite drawing, saying or celebrity to life on one of the most iconic of silhouettes, the T-shirt. Bowen says, “If you can’t color between the lines, but have an idea, we will draw it up for you. Some of our most popular designs are up in our albums for ordering or inspiration. No minimums required”. Customization is key when it comes to your perfect tee; personalize the style, fit and color!

Customers looking for a quick turnaround time can send their print-ready designs to the shop, and collect the finished product the same day (typically). With 70+ total (split between male and female), with 50 ink choices, they now have 80 unique Buffalo designs, and can print on anything from pillow cases to underwear to gloves (as long as it’s flat). Be sure to check out their extensive catalog on their website! If you have an idea for a shirt, they can print it! A unique shirt from Pasteurized Tees is sure to please!

795 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-885-8337

Website | Instagram

The legacy of Breezy Burrito Bar dates back to 2016 where they started as a boutique-style restaurant in Downtown Buffalo. Breezy Burrito Bar is inspired by our fierce leader (Briana “Breezy” Hunter)’s parent’s restaurant, but has its own breezy vibe that’s uniquely Briana.

Breezy Burrito Bar’s friendly staff (Team Breezy) can guide you through their signature cocktail menu and build your own taco and burrito bar. Don’t want the pressure of building your own? They also have mouth-watering signature entrees including chimichangas, quesadillas, enchiladas, their award winning dry rub wings, and so much more.

Breezy Burrito Bar regularly works with top companies in downtown Buffalo and surrounding suburbs, catering business luncheons, holiday parties, and corporate conferences. We can cater for birthday parties, baby showers, and open houses all the way to large scale events like weddings and festivals. Breezy Burrito is the perfect place to stop whether you are shopping for the holidays or just looking to grab a bite to eat. Gift cards make great stocking stuffers.

1000 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-855-3976

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Having been in business since 1970, the Gallery has also become a trusted resource for fine art and art services for collectors all over the country. The Benjaman Gallery has an eclectic collection of fine art in every media and they pride themselves on having something for even the most discerning of collectors.

The Gallery also offers several services including custom framing, appraisals, consignments, estate buying, design consultation and research. Offering friendly service and an extensive research library, the Benjaman Gallery is happy to work with families looking to enhance their homes, experienced buyers building investment quality art collections and business professionals completing office spaces. Whether you are looking for something for your home or office or the perfect holiday gift, a visit to Benjaman Art Gallery is a must for all art connoisseurs.

419 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-886-0898

Website | Facebook

Buffalo Fleece & Outerwear opened in November 2001. The original owners saw a store in NYC and loved the idea of having a shop like that one in the Elmwood Village. Casey, the current owner, bought the store in 2011 after being hired in 2006 as a part time holiday employee that had continued working there throughout college. In 2011 the owners decided to sell and Casey and her father bought it. They loved everything they sold and saw potential in keeping a store such as this in the village.

At Buffalo Fleece & Outerwear they love most parts of the retail business, being in customer service, trying out all the great brands and products they sell and meeting new people everyday while building customer relationships.

Because the old owners saw an outdoor store in NYC, most of their brands started from there. They carry Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Adidas, Mountain Khaki, UGG, Merrell, Bogs, Teva, Reef, Olukai, Dansko, Chaco , Darn Tough, Smartwool and more. They pride themselves on selling good quality items that will last and perform whether you need to stay warm, cool or comfortable while hiking, skiing, traveling etc. Not sure what to get, gift cards also make great stocking stuffers or use your shop 716 gift card to get what you need to keep yourself and loved ones warm!

758 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-883-4380

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Saigon Café has been a staple in Buffalo since 2002. They opened at their current location on the corner of Elmwood and Utica in 2014. They offer a mix of Thai and Vietnamese cuisine that is authentic, consistent and mighty tasty. They take pride in serving fresh vegan, gluten free, seafood, steak as well as bento boxes, Phở and a majority of Vietnamese/Thai classics. Honestly, sometimes it’s tough to make a decision, the menu is that extensive. Whether you’re in the mood for a delicious red curry, some tasty summer rolls or pad Thai, Saigon Café will leave you fully sated and coming back for more. If you’re in a hurry, grab some takeout! While you’re there, be sure to grab a gift card!

520 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-883-1252

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Have you picked up your Shop 716 eGift Card yet? For a limited time, when you buy one for $25 or more, you get an Erie County sponsored bonus $25 eGift Card. Support local and get rewarded for it – buy yours today and view the full list of participating businesses here: https://amherst.org/shop716/

Support your local restaurants, retailers and attractions. Keep your hard earned money, right here where you live. By doing so, you keep your friends and family employed and create more local jobs. Shopping local conserves energy and resources and is better for the environment!

WNY is our home & we can show the #Buffalove we have by shopping and supporting our local businesses. The Shop 716 initiative is to be a champion of all business, supporting the shop/support local themes; to develop business unity and camaraderie to uplift our entire region.