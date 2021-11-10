2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | East Aurora

Sponsored by:

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer.

The village where America’s Arts and Crafts movement began over a century ago continues to embrace a creative vibe today. Located 20 minutes from downtown Buffalo, East Aurora is full of distinctive attractions, from the only house built by a U.S. president with his own hands to a family owned 5 & 10 store and a variety of cafes, boutiques and restaurants. It’s easy to see why so many visitors stay an entire day or a weekend in the village

The Bar Bill Tavern has been an institution in East Aurora since the day it opened its doors. Mystery surrounds the lore of “The Bill” at almost every telling. Everything from the name, to the famous customer vacations to the Mug Club feature a level of mythology when told at the bar (and elsewhere). The old building at 185 Main St. has stood for over 150 years, originally opened by Barb and Bill (hence the name) Korzelius. Purchased in 1977 by Joe Giafaglione, who transformed Bar Bill Tavern into what it is today.

The Bar-Bill Tavern is all about coming home. You belong the minute you walk in the heavy wooden doors to when you leave your warm seat at the bar. This pub style tavern brings simplicity back to the local watering hole. The stripped-down menu offers Buffalo bar favorites like jumbo wings and Beef on Weck. Neither option was created at the Bar-Bill, but both perfected there. While you wait for your wings to be fried extra crispy or your beef to be hand carved at the bar, you can enjoy a beer from our draft selections or extensive bottle list. It’s one of the stops on the Buffalo Wing Trail! Be sure to stop by to grab some of their famous wings or get some to go! They even offer gift cards! They also have a location in Clarence!

185 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-652-7959

8326 Main St., Clarence, NY 14221 | 716-710-9464

The Bookworm originally started out as a discount bookstore and paperback exchange. They have carried through on that theme through the past 33 years that they have been in business and even expanded on the exchange. They carry bestsellers discounted 15% everyday, remaindered books which are at least 1/2 off the cover price and pre-read books. They even have events with authors!

The Bookworm’s gift room was added in 2005. They ran out of room to house their gifts in with the books so they remodeled their back warehouse. The gift room even has comfy wingback chairs and free coffee and tea, making it a great spot to sit and relax while you peruse your potential purchases. Their gift room offers many kinds of gifts and home decor including: home decor, puzzles, natural soaps, candles and more.

The Bookroom has a large selection of books and is the perfect stop to pick up titles that you or the reader in your life are looking for. If you can’t make it to East Aurora, be sure to check out their online shop. Their selection of new, remaindered, children’s, pre-read and out of print books is large and you’ll walk away happy with the titles you’ve found.

34 Elm St., East Aurora, New York 14052 | 716-652-6554

Elm Street Bakery began from a desire to create a community gathering place where neighbors could break bread over fresh, seasonal food sourced from local farmers in a warm and welcoming environment.

Elm Street has an open market layout; self-serve for breakfast and lunch, with table service for the dinner hours. On one side is the bakery/coffee section. They feature freshly baked breads of the highest quality, breakfast sandwiches, bialys, scones, croissant, memorable pastries and sweets, locally procured juices (from the Finger Lakes), blissful macaroons. On the opposite side is the lunch area and a small market offering cheeses, jams, beverages, biscotti, coffee beans, charcuterie and prepared foods. For lunch, soups, salads, sandwiches and pizzas are offered. The center section offers bar seating, a front row seat to the action. The wood fired oven is the centerpiece of the open kitchen and you can watch the cooks moving pizzetti in and out of the open mouth of the brick oven with long, wooden paddles.

If you are looking for a specific bread, be sure to check out the baking schedule on their site! Make your Thanksgiving celebration one to remember with delicious offerings from both their bread & pastry teams, including dinner rolls, maple pecan pie, apple streusel pie and of course pumpkin pie and more! Orders must be placed by Saturday, November 20th.and will be available for pickup starting November 24th at 10am.

72 Elm St., East Aurora, NY 14052 |716-652-4720

Combining their love of cycling, support of handcrafted artisan work, and the use of upcycled and recycled materials, Kickstand Culture has partnered with a wide array of talented artisans to provide unique goods for bicycle enthusiasts. They have also partnered with select companies that produce unique manufactured items.

There is a story behind each product, artisan and company with whom they’ve partnered; each making its own statement around design, function, and/or materials reuse. Some of their partners’ early business concepts and beginnings were born in their garages and cycled up from there! Due to the unique nature of their handcrafted, bike-themed offerings, you may find one-of-a-kind items where, on occasion, no two pieces are alike. How great is that?!

In addition to their amazing, one of a kind selection of bikes, they offer skateboards, accessories, clothing and more. This is the perfect stop for anyone in your life who lives the outdoors. They also offer repair and online services. Be sure to get a gift card if you aren’t quite sure what to get!

654 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-249-2453

MUSEjar is a space for all things inspiring and creative with a goal of supporting wellbeing through self-expression. They are part shop, part studio, and part event space. Their store carries a curated selection of art supplies and beautifully designed and crafted goods. Their studio hosts a wide variety of workshops to help you find your MUSE. And, their event space is a beautiful blank canvas for creating one of a kind experiences.

Offering a variety of art supplies, MUSEjar also offers classes for youth and adults. Keep your eyes peeled for updates on future workshops and demos. As a product of pure inspiration, MUSEjar wants to give back and be a constant source of inspiration for others. We’re open to renting our space for a variety of events, just call to inquire!

Between now and Christmas, MUSEjar will be featuring different vendors daily, ensuring that you’ll find something truly unique for that artist or art enthusiast in your life! Vendors include Selenite & Sage, Love This Day Stationary, Lacott Fine Art and More! Be sure to check out their selection of art supplies, apparel, puzzles, books and more! Not sure what to get, you can never go wrong with a gift card!

17 Elm St., East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-655-1015

It’s not often that you find a women’s shop that truly has something for every age and body type. The Dress Shop and The Allen Street Dress Shop have been styling WNY women of all ages for over 35 years.

They stock a wide range of clothing, in fabrics such as wool, linen, silk, cotton, and other lovely natural materials, that are beautifully brocaded, embroidered, and knit. Over a third of the clothing is made in the U.S. and the majority of the fashion lines, which are personally and painstakingly researched by owner Danielle Webb, are from small independent manufacturers who are committed to be as environmentally sustainable as possible – that goes from product to packaging.

In addition to beautiful dresses, they also have jewelry, hats, coats, skirts, sweaters, and jackets. The key to their success is in “finding the most interesting, creative and fabulous clothing, for the oh-so-interesting people that come into the shops.” Whether you are looking for a gift or the perfect outfit to wear during the holidays, The Dress Shop is sure to have clothing you won’t find anywhere else!

712 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-652-7126

89 Allen St., Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-883-0871

Tres Chic Pet Boutique is “pawsitively purrfect” for you and your pet!

Get ready to embark on an outstanding shopping experience at Très Chic Pet Boutique which was born in 2012 out of true affection, devotion and respect for animals. They are a veteran-owned and family-run business offering multiple services for your dog, including Grooming, Daycare, and Training, as well as a boutique of unique and local Pet Supplies.

Très Chic Pet Boutique will get tails wagging for their distinctive pet gifts and genuine personal service. They cater to pet owners who feel their pets deserve the best and we specialize in finding exceptional products. Their pet goods are hand selected for their quality, uniqueness and fair pricing. Enjoy their selection of exceptional collars, designer clothes, adorable beds, along with upscale foods and treats that will make your pet feel just as special as he or she is!

When you plan to explore all that East Aurora has to offer, why not call to make an appointment to get your dog groomed or even pick up some tasty treats and unique pet supplies for the holidays!

600 Persons St, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-805-7996

Wallflower Vintage itself has existed since 1998 or so. In 1998 they started carrying vintage clothing as a regular line in their stores. They’ve always loved the character and style that’s so spectacular in vintage – the character of the various eras, and the class and style and quality that’s expressed so well in those times.

Each of the pieces found at Wallflower Vintage has been cleaned and gone over with a sharp eye for quality, so they can specify if there are any vintage flaws. The great majority of their pieces are in perfect condition, some were never worn, and many have been worn only gently, and well cared for. They want you to clearly know what you’re getting, so they photograph all flaw details and specify them in their descriptions for you.

Wallflower Vintage has gathered a gorgeous selection over these years – you’ll be excited with what you see on their pages! They add to their inventory continually, so remember, the vintage piece you’ve been dreaming about may come up tomorrow, if you don’t see it today. Check back often. If you are looking for something unique to wear for your family gathering or holiday party, check out Wallflower Vintage!

712 Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052 |

