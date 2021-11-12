2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Downtown

Sponsored by: The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer.

Downtown Buffalo has undergone a radical transformation in recent years. On the north end, Ellicott Street has seen the development of a host of new restaurants, breweries and distilleries. On the south end, new hotels, eateries, shops and entertainment options are popping up along Buffalo’s waterfront at Canalside. All this excitement is against the backdrop of downtown’s historical landmarks and architectural wonders.

A Buffalo staple for over 30 years, chances are if you work downtown, you’ve gotten food from Chris’ New York Sandwich Co. The iconic lunch spot has become an indispensable part of the city’s culinary landscape. What makes Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. so appealing for lunch are, the ample portions and quality of food, the professional service, and the consistency. You will always leave here happy and full! Owner Chris Vendetti attributes his success not just to his loyal customer base and the fact that the business is a family affair. Not only do his sisters wait tables but his wife, Katie, also helps out with the business.

At Chris’ New York Sandwich Co they take ordinary sandwich concepts and turn them into their signature menu items. They do this by adding ingredients that you might not expect to find inside, say, a turkey sandwich. From the bread choices (Grain Wheat, Organic Sourdough Wheat, Jalapeno Cheddar Cheese) to the sandwich toppers (Crispy Applewood Bacon, Homemade Coleslaw, Fresh Roasted Hot Peppers or Sweet Red Peppers), there are so many incredible options to choose from, making each sandwich a masterpiece.

While you are shopping downtown, Chris’ New York Sandwich Co. is the perfect place to take a break and grab a delicious and filling lunch. In addition to lunch, they are also now open for Friday Night Dinner. They can also do orders to go and delivery. Regardless of which option suits you best, you won’t be disappointed!

395 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-854-6642

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Marble + Rye is a Bar/Lounge that offers the highest level of creative cocktails in WNY. They have an eclectic and fun atmosphere with a concise, thoughtful, and scratch-made menu of Burgers, Detroit-Style Pizza, Seasonal Salads and Small Plates. Their feature items, both food and drink, vary with the seasons as they work very closely with a host of local farms to make sure they’re always providing you with the freshest ingredients. To craft their dishes, they use only the highest quality ingredients and combine them in novel and exciting ways. The end result is honesty, allowing the food to speak for itself, further highlighting ingredients they choose.

In addition to great food they offer a liquor locker storage unit called The Bottle Keep. Customers are allowed to lease a locker space for their coveted whiskeys, Bourbons, etc. Locker owners are part of “an exclusive whiskey program”, and are handed a VIP card that comes with a number of spirit-related perks. This is the perfect gift for the person in your life that loves and appreciates fine, high end liquors. Whether you are looking for a nice dinner with friends or celebrating a special occasion, Marble + Rye offers a delicious menu of cocktails and food that will ensure you leave happy and full. They also offer gift certificates, which make the perfect stocking stuffer!

112 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1390

Website | Facebook | Instagram

When it came to the local coffee selections, Overwinter’s owner, Josh Halliman, decided to roast coffee because he didn’t feel like there was enough good coffee being roasted locally and well, just in general. He wanted to bridge the great divide that exists in the coffee industry: wanting to bring amazing coffee to everyone and he didn’t want it to be a secret. Overwinter Coffee specializes in single origin espresso and coffee drinks (mocha, Americano, pour overs, latte) with macarons and healthy food items. Overwinter has proved to be a standout clutch coffee operation Downtown and since they opened their downtown location, have also opened in the Elmwood Village and Williamsville.

If you need a great stocking stuffer, check out Overwinter’s ever changing seasonal selections. With blends like The Blueberry, The Peach Pit, The Old Friend and The Easy Drinker, there is something to appeal to even the most discerning coffee lover. Not sure which one to get, well Overwinter offers a variety of subscription options that will get you the latest blend on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. They also offer gift cards and are a great spot to use your Shop 716 gift card!

9 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | 716-241-9787

814 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222 | 716-241-9787

5548 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221 | 716-241-9787

Website | Facebook | Instagram

Live theatre is back! Here in Buffalo we are extremely lucky to have such a vibrant theatre community. With more than 20 producing companies, Buffalo’s theatrical community is anchored by the magnificent Shea’s Performing Arts Center in the heart of downtown’s Theatre District. Built in 1926 as a movie palace, the theater has been meticulously restored and the stage house expanded to accommodate the largest of today’s mega-musicals. Shea’s offers theatre-goers the best of Broadway in a setting that is opulent and elegant — a not to be missed treat. Shea’s Smith Theatre, located alongside the performing arts center on Main Street, presents cabaret-style productions, comedies and collaborations with local companies.

Across the street, theater buffs can enjoy the best of classic plays at the Irish Classical Theatre Company in the intimate theater-in-the-round of the Andrews Theatre. Immediately adjacent to Shea’s, the Alleyway Theatre, housed in what was once the Greyhound bus terminal, is dedicated to the production of new plays and musicals. Alleyway is also home to Buffalo United Artists, a company that explores and celebrates the gay experience.

For a complete listing of current and upcoming performances, be sure to check out our theatre roundup. Tickets to any of these productions are a great gift for the theatre lover in your life!

The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park takes visitors inside our nation’s military history with in-depth tours of decommissioned naval vessels, exhibits, and displays. The Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park is the largest inland Naval Park in the United States. Located on Buffalo’s Waterfront, this unique family destination features four decommissioned Naval vessels that served in a variety of military conflicts in our nation’s history.

The USS Little Rock is the last surviving vessel from the Cleveland-class of light cruisers in the world. The USS The Sullivans, the first ship in the U.S. Navy to be named for more than one person, is one of only four remaining examples from the Fletcher-class of destroyers in the world. The USS Croaker is a Gato-class submarine on the National Register of Historic Places. The PTF-17 is one of only 20 fast patrol boats from the Nasty-class to be built. It was used as a high-speed reconnaissance and patrol craft in Vietnam.

The gift shop offers some great gifts for the military aficionado in your life. From recreations of wartime posters to shirts and hats to memberships to the naval park that afford a variety of benefits, a gift from the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park Gift Shop is sure to please!

One Naval Park Cove, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1773

Website | Facebook | Instagram

The historic De Angelis Carousel is now up and operational at Canalside. Aside from the historic nature of the project, and the awesome artistic elements, not to mention the painstaking work to salvage, restore, and build a home for the menagerie of antique pieces, there is also the STEAM programming aspect to consider. Moving forward, there will be plenty of interactive learning opportunities that will teach youngsters about the importance of safeguarding the planet.

There are hand-painted dedications to Buffalo that are proudly showcased. If you look closely, you will see a Pierce-Arrow automobile, some of our Olmsted Parks, Niagara Falls, the grain elevators, and even The STR Americana (sister ship to the STR Canadiana). Music is provided by a Wurlitzer Carousel Band Organ, Model 153 – plays music scrolls that are integrated with the carousel through computer technology. The attraction sits on a custom-made steel structure manufactured by Carousel and Carvings, out of Marion, Ohio.

If you are looking for something to do with the kids while you are out shopping downtown, we highly recommend stopping at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. Not only is it a beautiful piece but the kids will enjoy it and it’s only $1 per ride! The store offers some great keepsakes that make great gifts!

44 Prime St., Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-493-2100

Website | Facebook | Instagram

