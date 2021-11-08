2021 Holiday Shopping Guide | Black Rock

The 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide is a unique blend of independently owned and operated businesses in a variety of industries, such as retail, food, dining, arts, non-profit, and more, all designed to encourage WNY residents to #shoplocal. Sponsored by Visit Buffalo Niagara and Erie County, the 2021 guide will explore all the unique shopping districts that Erie County has to offer.

In its early years, Black Rock was its own village just north of Buffalo, rivaling its southern neighbor for economic prominence. During the War of 1812, the area was burned to the ground by the British. After the war ended, Black Rock was considered as a possible terminus for the Erie Canal, but ultimately ended up losing out to Buffalo because of its larger harbor capacity. Black Rock would continue to remain important in the years leading up to the Civil War, functioning as a critical crossing point for African-Americans fleeing slavery via the Underground Railroad. It wasn’t until 1853 that Buffalo annexed Black Rock; over 150 years later, this neighborhood still retains its own distinct charm. From classic taverns and diners to a religious artifacts museum, and innovative restaurants; the businesses of Black Rock reflect its unique character and history.

The Hotel Dalmatia is not a hotel, at least not anymore. Located just stops from Riverside Park, the bar and hotel date back to the 1930s, however, by the 1970s the hotel portion had been converted into a bar. In 2016, Martin Galindo purchased the property with plans to renovate the property. He updated the tap system and increased the craft draught selection and created a menu that is a dream for fans of bar food – featuring the typical bar fare including burgers, fries, quesadillas, tacos and more; but perhaps its most unique offering is the large selection of wings flavors. When Buffalo Rising author queenseyes visited Hotel Dalmatia back in 2018, he described it as a “Valhalla for Wing Lovers.” The Hotel Dalmatia has over 60 flavors of wings. They offer the standard mild, medium and hot but also unique flavors like peanut butter and jelly, jalapeno maple, lavender, and a variety of barbeques that will take you on a journey around the world. If you are looking for a great place to eat and take a break from your holiday shopping or a someplace to watch the Bills play with your friends, be sure to check out the Hotel Dalmatia.

Buffalo Art Movement (BAM!) is a contemporary art gallery fueled by the talents of emerging and established artists in Buffalo and across Western New York. As an exhibition space and art incubator, they strive to foster collaboration among artists, patrons, students, galleries and art institutions within our community. They’re a space free of commercial, political, religious, socioeconomic and ethnic bias, where ideas and new voices are celebrated. Their vision is to provide a platform for local artists to flourish beyond the borders of WNY.

What began as a hobby of art collecting soon became a passion that led our founder, Dr. Francisco J. Hernandez-Ilizaliturri (better known as Paco), to establish Buffalo Art Movement. Throughout his years of collecting, Paco has been able to curate a vast collection of works that highlight and celebrate the talents of WNY artists. When he is not at BAM! Paco can be found at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, as the Chief of the Lymphoma Section and Professor of Oncology. In creating BAM! Paco aspires to continue his work of supporting local artists by inviting them into a space where they can share their vision with our community.

Many of the works that are on exhibit at BAM! Are available for purchase, making them the perfect stop for holiday gifts for that special art lover in your life.

The Oliver’s experience has been in the making for years. Since it opened in 1936, Oliver’s has offered exceptional food, service and ambience. Throughout the years at Oliver’s one thing has always remained constant; the team’s commitment to deliver the absolute best dining experience bar none. Owner Dave Schutte’s ision for Oliver’s has maintained the integrity of the landmark space on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, while updating the space to create a more modern and elegant ambiance. In 2016, Dave’s goal was to make renovations to the restaurant that would not only enhance guests’ experience, but also create a modern, fresh and contemporary ambiance. He had the backbar completely reconstructed, added new lighting, repainted and redecorated the entire dining room, and added numerous new pieces of beautiful artwork. In addition to interior renovations, he has brought in some of the best young talent in the culinary scene in Buffalo: Chef Ross Warhol who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Oliver’s.

Their menu features homemade pastas, Faroe Island Salmon, Peruvian Crusted Lamb and Prime Cuts of beef that are all cooked to perfection. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or looking for a nice place to have a great meal, Oliver’s has you covered. Need a great gift idea, they offer gift certificates.

It is the mission of the Buffalo Maritime Center to provide everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of being on the water, to learn maritime history, and to achieve higher levels of craftsmanship. Through collecting, preserving, and interpreting maritime artifacts, we share our passion for traditional skills, experiential learning, and the rich maritime culture of the Niagara Frontier.

At present, the 28,000 square foot facility at 90 Arthur Street in Riverside provides educational programs, like the Hand-to-Hand Student Boat Building Program, a working boat shop, a bronze foundry, a metal shop and a library, exhibit space and archives all dedicated to maritime material culture and history. The Buffalo Maritime Center is also constructing a traditionally built, full-sized reproduction of the Erie Canal Boat “Seneca Chief,” to commemorate the Bicentennial of the Erie Canal happening in 2025. The boat is being built in full public view at the Longshed Building at Canalside with volunteers.

In addition to its educational programs, the members of the Buffalo Maritime Center are eligible for a personal project space for a wooden boat building or restoration project. On staff is a Master Boatbuilder and there are lots of experienced folks working in the well-equipped shop who are willing to help you with advice or a hand with all aspects of boats and boatbuilding. There are occasional workshops and weekend classes that teach traditional and some modern boat building methods. There’s also a store that can supply many of your boat building supply needs. A membership is the perfect gift for the boat enthusiast in your life. In addition they sell boats and a variety of supplies at their supply shop.

For more than 60 years, Hyatt’s has earned a reputation as an innovative, family-owned company that has consistently evolved to meet the changing creative needs of its customers. Headquartered in Buffalo, Hyatt’s is the largest art material retailer between New York City and Chicago. Their representatives have extensive backgrounds in the arts and art products, which makes them a trusted-source for clients across the U.S. As the superior source for artists, architects, sign makers and designers of many disciplines, Hyatt’s proudly describes themselves as “All Things Creative.”

In 1959, Charles W. Hyatt founded Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Co., Inc. after many years in the graphic art industry. The first store was 200 Sq Ft and opened at 499 Franklin Street in Buffalo’s Allentown Arts District. It was in 1988, when Charles’ sons, Peter and Gregory Hyatt, took over company ownership and operations from their father. In addition to supplying large companies and professional artists, Hyatt’s also supports numerous art education programs. Helping to cultivate the next generation of creative makers! Hyatt’s conducts in-store art classes and workshops throughout the year. They offer try-it boxes for kids and gift certificates make the perfect stocking stuffer for artists of all ages.

Spar’s European Sausage and Meats is a welcomed step back in time where old world sausage making and friendly customer service is carefully honed, ensuring that only the finest ingredients and hands-on skills develop the best tasting, high quality sausage that only a personal touch can provide. As soon as you enter the store your senses are made aware of the well-seasoned smoke house that has been integral to producing the much-desired sausages.

The store opened in 1989 by founder Eric Spar along with his wife Stephanie and daughter Tanja. The family toiled purposefully to provide the sausage that Eric grew up making as a young “Metzger”, or butcher apprentice in his native Augsburg, Germany. He knew that Buffalo’s diverse ethnic population would appreciate his efforts and he was right! Their dedication to the craft of sausage making endured successfully until Mr. Spar decided to retire but he knew that he did not want his labor of love to end with the closing of the shop doors.

The shop also offers a fun and interesting variety of imported goods. Sweets, peppers and other jarred goods, condiments, gourmet cheeses and fine butters are just a few of the growing number of grocery items available. Always friendly and accommodating, this charming shop is going to continue to grow as word spreads about the variety and quality of its goods. And the prices are even better than the food. If you are looking to make you holiday meals special, Spar’s will help you with the perfect cut of meat as well as a variety of other delicious treats.

