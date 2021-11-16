2021 Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

This year’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market, brought to us by Step Out Buffalo, will take place at one of the most sensational new venues in WNY – The Powerhouse.
Not only is the venue stunning (a great preservation victory), the market is equally impressive with over 100 small local vendors, including artisans, and booze-makers.
This year’s two-day market is set to take place on Black Friday (November 26) and Small Business Saturday (November 27).
VENDORS:
- Killa Kookies
- Bookmarks & Breadsticks LLC
- Buffalo Brew Fab
- Isaan Creations
- Dazzling Designs
- Eutierria Candle Co
- Chandler’s Vinyl Vision
- Holistic Superstore LLC
- Custom Collette
- PINK WITH ENVY BOUTIQUE
- Lily Pickford, Jewelry by Jan Nagle
- Amazingly Beautiful
- Modern Decay Studios
- Ember Hollow Co
- Mia’s Studio
- Patrice Designs
- Love Lake Valley
- Rosey Acorn Art
- LTcreated
- Traveling Growler
- k. douglas jewelry
- Peace, Love, Stained Glass
- FIRST-N-TEN LLC
- Doggie Stylz
- Crowned Flamingo Creations
- Cottage Bloom Candle Co.
- Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jams
- Meliora Forever
- The Happy Craft Company
- Bubs and Keeks
- Urban Buffalo Designs Co
- Aria Grace Collection
- Hartman’s Distilling Co.
- Purely Scentual Soaps and Gifts
- The Drunkin Candle Shop
- Just Beachy
- Nikki’s Chocolates WNY, LLC
- Artyard Studio
- Clarksburg Cider Co.
- The Copper Twig
- Suburban Specialties
- Artsy Fartsy Handmade
- Lunar Rei Candle Co
- Dangled Honey
- Loyal T Co.
- Otherworld Wellness
- Sativa Remedy
- Joyfulenergy Jewelry
- VintageChameleon
- True Stitches
- Whiskertin LLC
- Styles By San
- Lockhouse distillery
- Morningstar Designs
- Sarah Stanbury Jewelry Designs
- Yoga Pants Vodkas
- Tom Burns Photography
- Buffalo Distilling
- Maya’s Makings
- Kissed by the Sun
- + more coming!
“What can you expect this year? Tons of awesome artisans as usual – all curated for your shopping pleasure, a build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar, cash bar, food, DJ, free booze samples, and more fun surprises. Plus, each vendor will have a giveaway exclusively for attendees of Makers + Shakers to win free stuff as you shop!” – SOB
It’s time to start planning your Black Friday and Small Business Saturday escapades, which should include supporting Buffalo’s makers and artisans. Attending the Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market is the easiest (and funnest) way to nab some amazing gifts for friends and family, and/or maybe a couple of coveted items for yourself.
EVENT DETAILS:
- WHEN: Black Friday 11/26 & Small Business Saturday 11/27
- TIME: 11am – 5pm both days
- WHERE: Buffalo Powerhouse, 140 Lee St, Buffalo, NY 14210
- COST: $5 (Tickets available online or at the door – there will be a special entry line for presale ticket holders) *Kids 10 and under are free
- WHAT’S INCLUDED: The $5 admission price will give attendees access to the event plus a sheet of raffle tickets to use at the vendor giveaways
- PARKING: Free parking is available at the venue
- GET TICKETS: Here!