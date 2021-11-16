Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

2021 Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

This year’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market, brought to us by Step Out Buffalo, will take place at one of the most sensational new venues in WNY – The Powerhouse.

Not only is the venue stunning (a great preservation victory), the market is equally impressive with over 100 small local vendors, including artisans, and booze-makers.

This year’s two-day market is set to take place on Black Friday (November 26) and Small Business Saturday (November 27).

VENDORS:

  • Killa Kookies
  • Bookmarks & Breadsticks LLC
  • Buffalo Brew Fab
  • Isaan Creations
  • Dazzling Designs
  • Eutierria Candle Co
  • Chandler’s Vinyl Vision
  • Holistic Superstore LLC
  • Custom Collette
  • PINK WITH ENVY BOUTIQUE
  • Lily Pickford, Jewelry by Jan Nagle
  • Amazingly Beautiful
  • Modern Decay Studios
  • Ember Hollow Co
  • Mia’s Studio
  • Patrice Designs
  • Love Lake Valley
  • Rosey Acorn Art
  • LTcreated
  • Traveling Growler
  • k. douglas jewelry
  • Peace, Love, Stained Glass
  • FIRST-N-TEN LLC
  • Doggie Stylz
  • Crowned Flamingo Creations
  • Cottage Bloom Candle Co.
  • Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jams
  • Meliora Forever
  • The Happy Craft Company
  • Bubs and Keeks
  • Urban Buffalo Designs Co
  • Aria Grace Collection
  • Hartman’s Distilling Co.
  • Purely Scentual Soaps and Gifts
  • The Drunkin Candle Shop
  • Just Beachy
  • Nikki’s Chocolates WNY, LLC
  • Artyard Studio
  • Clarksburg Cider Co.
  • The Copper Twig
  • Suburban Specialties
  • Artsy Fartsy Handmade
  • Lunar Rei Candle Co
  • Dangled Honey
  • Loyal T Co.
  • Otherworld Wellness
  • Sativa Remedy
  • Joyfulenergy Jewelry
  • VintageChameleon
  • True Stitches
  • Whiskertin LLC
  • Styles By San
  • Lockhouse distillery
  • Morningstar Designs
  • Sarah Stanbury Jewelry Designs
  • Yoga Pants Vodkas
  • Tom Burns Photography
  • Buffalo Distilling
  • Maya’s Makings
  • Kissed by the Sun
  • + more coming!

“What can you expect this year? Tons of awesome artisans as usual – all curated for your shopping pleasure, a build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar, cash bar, food, DJ, free booze samples, and more fun surprises. Plus, each vendor will have a giveaway exclusively for attendees of Makers + Shakers to win free stuff as you shop!” – SOB

It’s time to start planning your Black Friday and Small Business Saturday escapades, which should include supporting Buffalo’s makers and artisans. Attending the Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market is the easiest (and funnest) way to nab some amazing gifts for friends and family, and/or maybe a couple of coveted items for yourself.

EVENT DETAILS:

  • WHEN: Black Friday 11/26 & Small Business Saturday 11/27
  • TIME: 11am – 5pm both days
  • WHERE: Buffalo Powerhouse, 140 Lee St, Buffalo, NY 14210
  • COST: $5 (Tickets available online or at the door – there will be a special entry line for presale ticket holders) *Kids 10 and under are free
  • WHAT’S INCLUDED: The $5 admission price will give attendees access to the event plus a sheet of raffle tickets to use at the vendor giveaways
  • PARKING: Free parking is available at the venue
  • GET TICKETS: Here!

