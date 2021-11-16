2021 Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market

This year’s Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market, brought to us by Step Out Buffalo, will take place at one of the most sensational new venues in WNY – The Powerhouse.

Not only is the venue stunning (a great preservation victory), the market is equally impressive with over 100 small local vendors, including artisans, and booze-makers.

This year’s two-day market is set to take place on Black Friday (November 26) and Small Business Saturday (November 27).

VENDORS:

Killa Kookies

Bookmarks & Breadsticks LLC

Buffalo Brew Fab

Isaan Creations

Dazzling Designs

Eutierria Candle Co

Chandler’s Vinyl Vision

Holistic Superstore LLC

Custom Collette

PINK WITH ENVY BOUTIQUE

Lily Pickford, Jewelry by Jan Nagle

Amazingly Beautiful

Modern Decay Studios

Ember Hollow Co

Mia’s Studio

Patrice Designs

Love Lake Valley

Rosey Acorn Art

LTcreated

Traveling Growler

k. douglas jewelry

Peace, Love, Stained Glass

FIRST-N-TEN LLC

Doggie Stylz

Crowned Flamingo Creations

Cottage Bloom Candle Co.

Donna’s Pepper Jelly & Jams

Meliora Forever

The Happy Craft Company

Bubs and Keeks

Urban Buffalo Designs Co

Aria Grace Collection

Hartman’s Distilling Co.

Purely Scentual Soaps and Gifts

The Drunkin Candle Shop

Just Beachy

Nikki’s Chocolates WNY, LLC

Artyard Studio

Clarksburg Cider Co.

The Copper Twig

Suburban Specialties

Artsy Fartsy Handmade

Lunar Rei Candle Co

Dangled Honey

Loyal T Co.

Otherworld Wellness

Sativa Remedy

Joyfulenergy Jewelry

VintageChameleon

True Stitches

Whiskertin LLC

Styles By San

Lockhouse distillery

Morningstar Designs

Sarah Stanbury Jewelry Designs

Yoga Pants Vodkas

Tom Burns Photography

Buffalo Distilling

Maya’s Makings

Kissed by the Sun

+ more coming! “What can you expect this year? Tons of awesome artisans as usual – all curated for your shopping pleasure, a build-your-own-Bloody Mary bar, cash bar, food, DJ, free booze samples, and more fun surprises. Plus, each vendor will have a giveaway exclusively for attendees of Makers + Shakers to win free stuff as you shop!” – SOB It’s time to start planning your Black Friday and Small Business Saturday escapades, which should include supporting Buffalo’s makers and artisans. Attending the Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market is the easiest (and funnest) way to nab some amazing gifts for friends and family, and/or maybe a couple of coveted items for yourself. EVENT DETAILS: