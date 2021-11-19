19th Annual International Thanksgiving Toast

Later today – on Thanksgiving – people will raise their glasses to toast to friends and family. This

tradition was initially started by Buffalonian Geoff Schutte, who (years ago) found himself far from home during the holidays. As a way to connect with others, he figured that he would start an international toast, that would connect him to others at an exact point in time.

Over the years, more and more people learned about the international toast. That’s because Schutte invites everyone to participate, no matter where they are in the world. The only thing that matters is that everyone toasts at the exact same time.

Started by Peace Corps Thailand volunteers in 2003, during our first Thanksgiving away from home, we are now toasting with and for all those who we can’t be near on this holiday.

2021 is the 19th year that the toast will been performed. Everyone is invited to participate. They are also encouraged to send a photo of friends and family toasting together, to this Facebook event page.

Happy Thanksgiving to you, and yours.

Raise a glass at 7pm (EST), snap a photo, and send it along… it’s a unifying act at a time when we could all use some more peace, love, and togetherness.

Also, click here to visit the Facebook group page and see photos from previous years.