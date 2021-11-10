Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

A Banner Day for the Legacy of John Young, aka “King of the Wings”

In April, I posted about a Broadway Market pop-up event that was designed to raise funds for a new mural dedicated to the legacy of John Young. For those not aware, Young is considered the “other” originator of the chicken wing. His coveted “mumbo wing sauce” was served up at his restaurant – Wings ‘n’ Things, on Jefferson – back in the day, but eventually his claim to fame fell into obscurity. That is, until Marc Moscato of Buffalo Bike Tours, decided that it was time to give the man the credit that he deserves, as the ‘King of the Wings.’ 

Part of celebrating the legacy of John Young and his early-on chicken wing creation is the new aforementioned mural, which was made possible thanks to support from the community.

The mural being installed on a freestanding billboard sign

“The mural was organized by Buffalo Bike Tours, which raised more than $12,000 from dozens of individuals through a GoFundMe campaign, in addition to chicken wing pop up events and grant support from the Baird Foundation and Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus,” said Moscato. “John Baker and the WNY Urban Arts Collective installed the new John Young mural that is located at Jefferson and Carlton, at the site of John Young’s first Wings N Things location. It is a recreation of a mural originally by William Cooper and Dalton Easton that hung inside the shop. We’ll be installing solar lights and interpretative signage in the coming weeks. We’ll also be hosting a public celebration in the spring, with a memorial bike ride to kick of Buffalo Bike Tours 2022 season.”

And there you have it – another grassroots campaign that helps to tell the inclusive Buffalo story. A story that most of us were not previously aware of. Thanks to Moscato for continuing to wave the John Young banner, which now comes in the form of a prideful wayfinding mural.

Lead image: Family members of John Young stand with supporters of the grassroots effort

