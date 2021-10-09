Witches Ball | A Bloody Good Time

The Witches Ball at Statler City is back and ready to offer you “A Bloody Good Time” on Saturday, October 30 from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience features dozens of the most ‘bloody brilliant’ local artists, actors, drag queens, musicians, DJs, psychics, mediums, and more shockingly good performers for one night only!

Dance the night away, see your future, voyeur the macabre, and enjoy the music all night long. It’d be hell to miss it!

This year is an homage to the 1970s and 80s British Invasion known as the New Wave movement which featured humorous, dark, romantic, and quirky pop sounds with electronic synth and a distinctive punky style. Think of Icons like Blondie, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Boy George, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Tears for Fears, and more…

The Haçienda Room

Mind the Gap when you enter from the Genesee Street entrance, across from the Convention Center where you will be immediately transported back to London’s famous underground scene. This year the hallway has been turned into a ‘Madchester’ styled club packed with DJs spinning new and old techno beats. Charlie Abbott will lead the night with Katie Bknd, Greg Howze aka DJ Twist, Satellite of Love feat. Ellen Degenerate & McGroove. Stop by BKind City Pop-Up, take your photo in front of the Balloon Brother’s Selfie Station, and dance your way into the night.

Covent Garden Courtyard

The Center Courtyard will look more like a traditional European square, with stilt walkers, LED Hoopers, magicians, roaming characters provided by Alleyway Theatre, and more, including a premiere by Buffalo drag artist, Fallon Angel, who will perform a silhouette show.

Walk our Black Carpet and have your photo taken to be automatically entered into our Virtual Costume Contest. All photos will be posted after the event to our Facebook Page. Winners will be selected and win cool local prizes and experiences.

Stop by the BFLO Hydration tent to regroup, top yourself off, and prevent a wicked hangover!

Boom Boom Room with DJ Nicholas Picholas

In our Golden Ballroom, DJ+VJ Nicholas Picholas will be spinning original vinyl all night long, as well as projecting vintage Music Videos and Horror Movies.

Navigate Buffalo Art Movement‘s first ever Art Mural Maze sponsored by Hyatt’s All Things Creative. Eight artists have been tasked to create original works of art exclusively for the 2021 Witches Ball. Snap a pic of yourself in front of this interactive exhibit and tag your friends and our local artists.

Blitz Club with Reflex Productions

Swirling up a storm first will be Rabbit Jaw in our Blitz Club room. The night will be hosted by DJ CrespoBeats and feature a dazzling floor show with the sassy and seductive neo burlesque troupe, Eye Candy Vixens. Next up, the gorgeous and hypnotic queens in Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx.: Fishnell Twain, Christian Gaye, and Damsel ‘N’ Disdress. Topping off the night will be Mark Marinaccio and Blitz Kids playing in the style of your favorite Brit Rockers like Queen, David Bowie, Tears for Fears, Culture Club, and more!

ALL ACCESS UPSTAIRS

Upstairs, all are welcome to dance the night away at SE2 Silent Disco feat. Scafetta holding court on the Mezzanine Level.

Psychic Lounge (ALL NIGHT) presented by supernatural historian & author, Mason Winfield is a treasured feature of the annual Witches Ball. Visit our Psychic Lounge newly located on the second floor, Georgian Ballroom where guests can sneak away from the festive mayhem to catch a moment of counsel from the other world. A handful of readers and psychic mediums will be waiting for you in the Victorian-styled Georgian Ballroom to offer their insights. It will be a perfect night for a visit with the other side.

Meet & Greet with author, historian, and local legend Mason Winfield. If you’re nice, he might spin you a bone-chilling haunted tale!

Halloween is more than just a party,” says Winfield. “It’s also a prime night to go within and try to reach back to the ancestors. The two avenues really do belong together. The Witches Ball is one of the few events you will ever attend at which you can experience them both.

Visit the Psychic Lounge while Mercury is in Retrograde, and learn what awaits you in 2022 and beyond!

Virtual Costume Contest | 8 PM to MIDNIGHT

Photography by Vincent Berbano + Addison Schoonmaker

Walk our Black Carpet and get your photo taken to be automatically entered into our virtual costume contest. All photos will be uploaded LIVE to The Witches Ball Facebook page (@witchesballbuffalo) and automatically entered into our Virtual Costume Contest. Categories include:

Best Overall Costume | Best Group Costume | Best Couples Costume | Best Mask

People’s Choice – the committee will choose 5 individuals whose costumes go above and beyond and open them up for virtual voting – 24 hours to vote. Voting will open Monday AM and run for 24 hours. Winners will be announced via @witchesballbuffalo Facebook page and should contact us to claim their prize.

Over $1,000 in prizes provided by 20+ local businesses. Start planning those costumes!

VIP Lobby Bar

This year, the VIP experience is posher than ever. Our special guests will be hosted in the Lobby Bar which features a full stocked bar, a carving station, hors d’oeuvres, soft lighting, and leather couches to evoke the feeling of haunting another realm in style! This will obviously mean a restricted number of tickets will be sold for VIP. We expect to sell out fast. Hurry, these tickets will be nicked in no time.

THE LINE-UP

Music + DJs

Nicholas Picholas | SE2 Silent Disco feat. Scafetta | Charlie Abbott | DJ CrespoBeats | Katie Bknd | Greg Howze aka DJ Twist | Satellite of Love feat. Ellen Degenerate & McGroove | Mark Marinaccio and Blitz Kids | Rabbit Jaw

Experiences

Virtual Costume Contest | BFLO Hydration | Living Dead Girls Live Podcast | Bkindcity Pop-Up | Mason Winfield’s Psychic Lounge

Buffalo Art Movement Maze Sponsored by Hyatt’s All Things Creative

Entertainment

Roaming Characters | Pop-Up Dance | Alleyway Theatre | Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx, feat. Fishnell Twain, Christian Gaye, and Damsel ‘N’ Disdress | Eye Candy Vixens, a neo-burlesque troupe | Balloon Brothers | Magician Joe Maxwell | Backwards Burlesque with Fallon Angel | Showstarters Entertainment feat. Hoopers, Stilt Walkers, and Go-Go Dancers | and more…

Organizers

Buffalo Rising | Reflex Productions | CP Abbott Photo | Nico Nostro Photography | Nickel City Renegade Roller Derby | Buffalo Pro Audio | Daniel Lendzian | Mariah Toledo | Buffalo Pro Audio | Beloved Entertainment | Zoe Oleshansky Graphic Design | SE2 Silent Disco

Sponsors

Statler City | BFLO Hydration | Buffalo Art Movement | CJ Sound | Hyatt’s All Things Creative

The Witches Ball | A Bloody Good Time

Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ Statler City | Buffalo, NY

$45 per ticket | $50 at the door

VIP | $165 – Will sell out!

Sign up for a jolly, gory night at witchesballbuffalo.com

Please enter through the Genesee Street doors. The Delaware doors will be EXIT ONLY. This event is for ages 21 & up. Must have a valid form of ID to enter. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination is not required at this time. All patrons are highly encouraged to wear masks unless eating or drinking regardless of vaccination status. If you have experienced symptoms, you should self-isolate and contact your doctor. This policy is subject to change. Email witchesballbuffalo@gmail.com with any inquiries.

Photos from past events:

Photography by Vincent Berbano, Addison Schoonmaker, Nico Nostro, and Charlie Abbott