WellNow Urgent Care Opens on Elmwood

WellNow Urgent Care has opened at the southeast corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street.  The 3,500 sq.ft., one-story building replace two aging commercial buildings along Elmwood Avenue and two residential structures at 709 and 711 Amherst Street.

 

The project received a variance for the maximum width of a side yard: 83 feet where 30 feet maximum is normally permitted. Silvestri Architects designed the project.

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, telehealth and occupational health services in the United States, with more than 90 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan.

