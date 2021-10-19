UB Arts Collaboratory Turns Its Sights On The City

This fall, the UB Arts Collaboratory, led by Bronwyn Keenan in collaboration with a variety of artists including novelist Kirsten Miller and photographer Sara Heidinger, turned its sights on “The City.” The “city” being Buffalo and its incredible street art scene.

On view at the UB Center for the Arts (CFA) Atrium through May 2022, is in exhibition of street art discovered across Buffalo, which pays homage to the origins of the current mural frenzy. This is comprehensive look at the independent artists and unsung heroes who are not sponsored by major museums, corporations or galleries. To borrow a phrase, they just do it, using their own energy, materials, time and talent.

A closer examination is possible thanks to the development of the Buffalo Street Art Map, which is available online along with a description of the art/artist, the materials used and the location in which it can be viewed in person. This ambitious project is self-described as a “conversation.” Some works cry out for justice, love and in some cases, shouts of anger and boastful declarations and proclamations of pride are at the center of the work. Back at the CFA, UB alum Josh Federice has created a massive collage that features street art across Buffalo, including highlights from the Street Art Map.

Meanwhile, at the corner of Main and Goodell in The Sidway Lofts & Apartments’ ground-floor windows, is a new installation of portraits by photographer Sarah Heidinger. Featured are a variety of creative people including Schondra Aytch, Julia Bottoms, Josh Erin, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, Tearle Gaines, George Hughes, Tayron Lopez, Jodi Lynn Maracle, Zhanna Reed, Jae Skeese, and Jim Watkins. The installation is made possible by Savarino Companies, owner of the building and a major supporter of the Collaboratory.

“Art in the Open” will take place on Thursday, October 28th from 5:00 – 9:00PM. This annual event showcases the Center for the Arts bustling community, where painters, dancers, actors, musicians and artists of every imaginable stripe come to work and perform. The work of artists from UB College of Arts and Sciences will be showcased and the CFA Atrium will host a series of performances curated and produced by students and faculty from the arts departments. UB requires all patrons and guests—regardless of vaccination status—to wear face coverings while inside UB buildings or at UB-sponsored events. Anyone attending an event must also complete the Daily Health Check prior to arrival on campus or associated venue. For more information, please refer to UB’s Covid-19 site.

Speaking of showcasing artists, the Buffalo Arts Calendar continues to grow as artists, performers, venues and theaters cautiously open up their doors once more. The Calendar is a one-stop shop for cultural listings of all kinds, and content is open and free of charge. It’s a place where the public can discover what’s happening around the region and for artists to find potential partners. Check it out.

Last, but not least, the Arts Collaboratory kicked off the fall semester with a Working Artist Lab extraordinaire: The legendary Grandmaster Flash provided in-person and zoom sessions with students from both UB and Buffalo State College. Together with Buffalo-based artists, Grandmaster Flash led a deep dive into the origins of hip-hop and collaborative storytelling, illustrating its influence on culture that extends well beyond music, fashion, film, dance and theater. According to Flash, he intends to make this an annual event. Stay tuned.

For further information visit ubartscollaboratory.com.

Lead image: UB alum Josh Federice has created a massive collage that features street art across Buffalo, including highlights from the Street Art Map | Photo by Josh Federice