Tiny Thai food truck celebrates soft opening at Sublot 37

Got a hankering for Thai food, but you’re hoping to catch some fresh fall air at the same time? Well, look no further than Sublot 37, where the Tiny Thai food truck will be celebrating its soft opening this weekend (450 Rhode Island, at 18th Street). The food truck, owned and operated by Chef Kae Baramee (lead image), will be setting up on Saturday and Sunday, between 11am and 5pm. That will give everyone plenty of time to try out Chef Kae’s cuisine, which looks something like this:

Gai Yang (grilled chicken and sticky rice)

Kaho Man Gai (poached chicken over rice, with soup)

Massaman Curry (veggie or chicken, served with paratha bread)

Chor Muang (handmade chicken dumplings, dyed with a purple flower)

Thai Iced Tea (with or without cream)

After the weekend is over, Tiny Thai will embark upon its regular business of rolling through the city, stopping to serve members of the business community. Chef Kae will also be handling catering requests for private events.

In the meantime, this is your chance to meet Chef Kae and try out her delicious Thai creations.

Orders are walk-up with online ordering live by the weekend. “Special dietary restrictions (vegetarian/ vegan/ gluten-free) are no problem.” Check out the menu, and remember that for catered events, Chef Kae will design a menu specific to your likings and dietary restrictions.

Lead image: Photo courtesy Tiny Thai